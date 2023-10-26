TN TRB notifies 2222 teacher vacancies in Tamil Nadu; all details inside

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board has announced the official notice for Graduate Teacher and numerous different positions for which qualified applicants can apply. The TN TRB Teacher Notice 2023 PDF was being anticipated for quite a while, and finally, the wait is over.

There are 2222 openings of Graduate Teachers under the TN TRB Recruitment 2023 accessible on the official site. If you have passed Teacher Eligibility exam and have passed Graduation must fill the TN TRB Graduate Teacher Application Form 2023. You must know that the online application window will open from 1st November 2023 and the last date to apply for TN TRB Teacher Opening 2023 at trb.tn.gov.in is 30th November, 2023.

Once you have completed the registration, begin planning for the Written Test and afterward get chosen further. In any case, you must view the TN TRB Graduate Teacher Eligibility 2023 before starting the online application form.

TN TRB recruitment: Application form notification • Post name: Graduate Teachers/ Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) • Pay scale: ₹36,400-1,15,700 (Level-16) • Number of vacancies: 2,222 (tentative) • Opening date: November 1 • Closing date: November 30 • Official website: trb.tn.gov.in • Examination date: January 7, 2024.

TN TRB recruitment: Age limit Applicants having a place with the general category must not be over 53 years old and applicants with Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, MBC/DNC, Backward Class Muslims, Backward Classes and DW must not be over 58 years of age as per July 1, 2023. TN TRB recruitment: Fee The application fee is ₹600 for all applicants with the exception of SC, SCA, ST and differently abled people. For such applicants, the fee is ₹300. TN TRB 2023: Selection method Selection of applicants will be concluded in three phases: A mandatory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, written tests and certificate check.

Applicants need to get 40% marks in the written test to be qualified for general turn (GT). For applicants having a place with BC, BCM, SCA, written and ST classes, it is 30 percent.