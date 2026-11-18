The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the interview timetable for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026. Candidates who have passed the Main examination can now check their interview dates on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates showing up for the interview will also get their travel fare reimbursement. However, payment will be restricted to the cost of a Second Class or Sleeper Class ticket on a Mail or Express train.

UPSC CSE 2026 interview schedule

The interview stage, referred to as the Personality test, is set to commence from December 7, 2026, and will run until February 12, 2027. Individuals scheduled for the morning session must arrive by 9 am, whereas those in the afternoon session need to be present by 1 pm.

ALSO READ: MHT CET 2027 exam dates released, check registration and other details The Commission has established the interview timetable for all 2,526 candidates who have passed the Personality Test. Nevertheless, candidates are required to fill out and provide all necessary information online via the UPSC website from November 11 to November 25, 2026. UPSC Civil Services Interview Schedule 2026: How to Download? 1. Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. 2. Search for the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 interview schedule link on the homepage. 3. Click on the link to open the PDF file. 4. View your interview date and other details. ALSO READ: SSC CHSL Tier 2 final answer key 2026 out at ssc.gov.in, check details 5. Download the PDF and save it for future use.

More about the UPSC CSE 2026 interview details Those who do not complete their submissions during this timeframe will be ineligible to receive their e-summon letters and will be barred from attending the interview. The interviews will happen at the Union Public Service Commission office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. UPSC CSE Main Exam 2026: Details The UPSC Civil Services Main examination was held on August 21, 22, 23, 29 and 30, 2026. The exam was conducted in two shifts every day. The morning session occurred from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon session was held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.