MHT CET 2027 exam dates released, check registration and other details
Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 2027 exam dates. Candidates for the Common Entrance Test can check the exam dates notice on official website of MAHACET
Princess Sonika New Delhi
Listen to This Article
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has revealed the tentative exam dates for the MHT CET 2027. Individuals intending to participate in the Common Entrance Test may refer to the announcement on the official MAHACET website at mahacet.org.
Additionally, the state administration is arranging to assign examination centers to candidates based on the postal code of the institution where they completed their Class 12 education. For further information, candidates can visit the official MHT CET website.
MHT CET 2027 exam dates: How to download the notice?
Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
Click on the MHT CET 2027 exam dates notice available on the home page.
A PDF file will be displayed.
Also Read
Check the exam dates and download the page.
Keep a hard copy for later use.
MHT CET 2027 Exam: Check the Tentative Dates
|Courses
|First Attempt
|Second Attempt
|MBA / MMS / PGDM / PGCM
|January 28 to 30, 2027
|April 1 to 3, 2027
|LLB(5-Year)
|March 28 to 29, 2027
|May 24, 2027
|PCB Group
|April 8 to 13, 2027
|May 6 to 8, 2027
|PCM Group
|April 16 to 26, 2027
|May 10 to 15, 2027
|BHMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM
|April 28 to 30, 2027
|May 27 to 28, 2027
Check Exam Dates for Other Courses 2027
MHMCT: March 24, 2027
MCA: March 27, 2027
AAC: April 11, 2027
B Design: April 18, 2027
LLB (3 -Year): May 4 and 5, 2027
DPN/PHN: May 18, 2027
Nursing: May 18 and 19, 2027
GNM-Nursing: May 21 and 22, 2027
MPEd: June 5, 2027
MED: June 6, 2027.
About the MHT CET 2027 exam dates
According to the official announcement, a total of 18,14,456 candidates signed up for the 20 CET exams scheduled for the 2025-26 academic term, out of which 16,31,335 candidates took the examination. Candidates are allowed two chances to take the exam. Students must participate in the first attempt; the second attempt is not compulsory.
For those who choose to take both attempts, the highest score will be used in the admission evaluation. Additionally, the exam-conducting body overseeing the exam has increased the number of programs that will have the entrance exam conducted twice annually, from 3 to 11.
What about the MHT CET examination centres allotment 2027?
The government of Maharashtra is considering a strategy to assign examination venues according to the postal code of the educational institution where students finish their Class 12 education. This move follows accusations of fraud and various misconducts at numerous locations during the recent MHT CET examination.
It has been reported that certain individuals offered bribes as high as ₹15 lakh to achieve elevated percentile results by accessing centres where misconduct occurred. As per the reports, multiple candidates from Mumbai and Pune opted for examination sites located in distant districts such as Chandrapur, Nandurbar, and Gadchiroli. Investigations into these claims are currently underway.
More From This Section
Topics : Maharashtra News MHC CET Maharashtra board
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 18 2026 | 12:12 PM IST