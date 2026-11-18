State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has revealed the tentative exam dates for the MHT CET 2027. Individuals intending to participate in the Common Entrance Test may refer to the announcement on the official MAHACET website at mahacet.org.

Additionally, the state administration is arranging to assign examination centers to candidates based on the postal code of the institution where they completed their Class 12 education. For further information, candidates can visit the official MHT CET website.

MHT CET 2027 exam dates: How to download the notice?

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on the MHT CET 2027 exam dates notice available on the home page.

A PDF file will be displayed. Check the exam dates and download the page. Keep a hard copy for later use. MHT CET 2027 Exam: Check the Tentative Dates Courses First Attempt Second Attempt MBA / MMS / PGDM / PGCM January 28 to 30, 2027 April 1 to 3, 2027 LLB(5-Year) March 28 to 29, 2027 May 24, 2027 PCB Group April 8 to 13, 2027 May 6 to 8, 2027 PCM Group April 16 to 26, 2027 May 10 to 15, 2027 BHMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM April 28 to 30, 2027 May 27 to 28, 2027 Check Exam Dates for Other Courses 2027 MHMCT: March 24, 2027 MCA: March 27, 2027 AAC: April 11, 2027 B Design: April 18, 2027 LLB (3 -Year): May 4 and 5, 2027

DPN/PHN: May 18, 2027 Nursing: May 18 and 19, 2027 GNM-Nursing: May 21 and 22, 2027 MPEd: June 5, 2027 MED: June 6, 2027. About the MHT CET 2027 exam dates According to the official announcement, a total of 18,14,456 candidates signed up for the 20 CET exams scheduled for the 2025-26 academic term, out of which 16,31,335 candidates took the examination. Candidates are allowed two chances to take the exam. Students must participate in the first attempt; the second attempt is not compulsory. ALSO READ: SSC CHSL Tier 2 final answer key 2026 out at ssc.gov.in, check details For those who choose to take both attempts, the highest score will be used in the admission evaluation. Additionally, the exam-conducting body overseeing the exam has increased the number of programs that will have the entrance exam conducted twice annually, from 3 to 11.