The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Final Answer Keys along with Candidates' Response Sheets for the Tier-II part of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025. The Commission had earlier announced the Final Result of this exam on October 7, 2026.

At this point, candidates have the opportunity to check their Final Answer Key, response sheet, and scores by accessing the official site using their Registered ID and Password.

This facility is available from November 17, 2026, at 11:00 PM until December 16, 2026, at 11:00 PM. It is essential for candidates to download and print these documents prior to the cutoff date, as they will not be accessible afterward.

How to download SSC CHSL Tier-II Final Answer Key 2026? Visit ssc.gov.in, or open the direct login link provided in the notice. Click on the link for the CHSL Tier-II Final Answer Key and Response Sheet. Fill in your Registered ID and Password on the login page. Click the Login button. Your Final Answer Key, Response Sheet, and marks will display on the screen. View your answers carefully. Download the documents and take a printout for later reference. Details mentioned on the Final Answer Key 2026 Candidate's name and Roll Number Exam name (CHSL 2025 Tier-II) Exam date and shift Question number or Question ID Correct answer as per the Final Answer Key