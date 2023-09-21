UPSC NDA 2 Result 2023 to be released soon, check the latest updates here

The Union Public Service Commission will soon release NDA 2 results 2023. The UPSC NDA 2 result 2023 will be declared on the official website, i.e., upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the result can check their NDA 2 result 2023 roll number-wise.

The UPSC will release the NDA 2 PDF containing the shortlisted students' roll numbers for the SSB interview. NDA 2 cut-off 2023 will also be released, once the selection process is completed.

The final result will be declared based on candidates' performance in the written exam and SSB interview.

When was the UPSC NDA 2 2023 exam conducted?

UPSC conducted the NDA 2 examination 2023 on September 3, 2023. The exams were conducted to fill 395 posts. Candidates from across the nation who want to join the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force have participated in the exam held in two shifts with an exam duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes each for Paper I (Mathematics) and Paper II(General Aptitude Test).

NDA 2 exam 2023: Qualifying marks

Candidates must have to secure at least 25 per cent marks in each subject to clear the UPSC NDA Exam 2023. It means candidates need to score 150 out of 600 in the NDA GAT and 75 marks out of 300 to pass the NDA GAT exam. However, the candidate will be shortlisted based on cut-off marks.

How to check UPSC NDA 2 result 2023?

Here are the steps to check UPSC NDA result 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC, i.e., upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Check for the NDA 2 exam result link on the home page.

Step 3: The NDA result PDF will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Search for your roll number and name on the PDF to check your result.

Step 5: Download the UPSC NDA result 2023 PDF for future reference.

What are the details mentioned in the UPSC NDA 2 result? Here are the details mentioned in the UPSC NDA 2 result:

Candidate's name

Roll Number

Date of birth

Marks in each subject

Total score

Qualifying status

Only those candidates are eligible for NDA and NA examinations, who are unmarried male Indian citizens and have passed the 12th or other equivalent examination. The eligibility for NDA is 16.5 years to 19.5 years. For more details, candidates can visit the official website for more details.