UPSSSC VDO Result 2023: VDO exam result to be released soon, check details

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the answer key for the Village Development Officer (VDO) on October 9, 2023. The result is likely to be released anytime soon. All the aspirants can check their Village Development Officer exam results on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The exams for the recruitment of Village Development Officer (VDO) were scheduled to take place in 2018, but the examination was later cancelled due to the reports of ‘cheating.’ Thereafter, the examination was again held on June 26 and 27, 2023. The provisional answer key was earlier released on October 9. 2023.

The UPSSSC VDO recruitment examination was conducted to fill the 1953 posts of VDO at 737 exam centres across the state, where more than 14 lakh aspirants appeared, who are now eagerly waiting for their exam results.

All the aspirants who appeared for the VDO examination are worried about the cut-off marks. According to the reservation rules by the UPSSSC, here are the expected cut-off lists:

Category Cut Off Marks General 211 SC 185 ST 168 OBC 205 Ex-Army Men 187 DFF 162