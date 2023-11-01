UPSSSC VDO Result 2023: VDO exam result to be released soon, check details

UPSSSC VDO examination The exams for the recruitment of Village Development Officer (VDO) were scheduled to take place in 2018, but the examination was later cancelled due to the reports of ‘cheating.’ Thereafter, the examination was again held on June 26 and 27, 2023. The provisional answer key was earlier released on October 9. 2023.
UPSSSC VDO Cut-Off Marks 2023 The UPSSSC VDO recruitment examination was conducted to fill the 1953 posts of VDO at 737 exam centres across the state, where more than 14 lakh aspirants appeared, who are now eagerly waiting for their exam results.
All the aspirants who appeared for the VDO examination are worried about the cut-off marks. According to the reservation rules by the UPSSSC, here are the expected cut-off lists:
Category Cut Off Marks General 211 SC 185 ST 168 OBC 205 Ex-Army Men 187 DFF 162
UPSSSC VDO Eligibility Criteria 2023 Candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC VDO exam must check their eligibility. Here are the eligibility conditions for the examination
- Candidates must be 10th, 12th, Graduation, or Diploma Qualified.
- Students who have cleared the class 10 or Intermediate in the 2022-23 session are also eligible for this exam.
- The age limit for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is 18 to 40 years.
- Applicants must also upload copies of their qualification certificates while filling out the registration form.