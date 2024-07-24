WBJEE 2024 seat allotment: Round 1 result announced at wbjeeb.nic.in

The WBJEE 2024 Round 1 seat allotment results have been announced by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB). Using their credentials, candidates can access their results by logging into the official WBJEE website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE 2024 was held on April 28 and the board released the results on June 6. Along with the WBJEE 2024 seat allotment results, the cutoff scores have also been made public. Only applicants who complete the choice-filling process will be qualified for seat allotment. The total number of seats in WBJEE Engineering 2024 and the rank achieved on the entrance exam were used to allocate seats. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

WBJEE 2024 seat allotment round 1 result: Steps to check

With the WBJEE Counseling round 1 allocation result declared, here’s how to view the allocation result. The students can follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Press on the WBJEE counselling link

Step 3: The allotment result link will be showcased

More From This Section

Step 4: Fill in the application ID and date of birth

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further use.

WBJEE 2024 seat allotment: Important dates

Students with seats must report to their colleges for admission between July 23 and July 29, 2024, according to the schedule. Participants in the counselling process must have passed the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination. On July 21, the authority completed the WBJEE 2024 counselling registration.

On July 31, 2024, the seat allocation results for Round 2 will be displayed. From July 31 to August 3, 2024, new allottees can pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the institutes for admission and verification of documents. Candidates can visit the WBJEEB's official website for more information.

WBJEE 2024 seat allotment: Documents required

• WBJEE result 2024

• WBJEE 2024 provisional allotment letter

• Class 10 admit card

• PwD category certificate

• Class 10 marksheet

• Caste certificate (for reserved candidates).

WBJEE 2024 seat allotment: Fee

The candidate must download the allotment letter and make a refundable (conditional) seat acceptance fee of Rs. 5000 through online transactions (Net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI). If the applicant neglects to pay the seat acceptance fee, the current allotment will be dropped, and he/she won't be considered for seat allotment in the Upgradation Round.

WBJEE 2024 seat allotment results: Essentials

For undergraduate engineering, architecture, and pharmacy programs, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) administers the WBJEE.

Physics and mathematics, as well as any one of Biology, Computer Science, Chemistry, Biotechnology, or Computer Application must have been passed in a board exam in class 12.

In addition, the qualifying exam requires a certain minimum percentage, which varies depending on the category.

Qualified candidates participate in the counselling process following the announcement of the results. Registration, choice filling, seat allotment, payment of fees and document verification are all part of the counselling.

What is WBJEE?

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a state-level test held by WBJEEB. Candidates seeking admission into B.Tech. and B.Pharm. programs at West Bengal universities, government colleges, and self-financing engineering and technical institutions can use this exam as a stepping stone.

To be considered for admission, all applicants must pass the entrance exam. However, applicants who have passed the JEE Main exam and meet the basic eligibility requirements will also be able to register for the admissions counselling process.