WBJEE 2026 decentralised counselling soon at wbjeeb.nic.in; details here

Today, September 7, 2026, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will begin the decentralised e-counselling registration and fee payment process. The deadline for students to enrol, pay the fees, and finish "Profile Creation" and "Choice Selection" is set for tomorrow, September 8, 2026.

The official announcement states that the registration link will go live at 10 AM today. Students must finish registering and paying their fees by tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. Candidates can register on the official website starting today to take part in the decentralised counselling process for undergraduate course admission.

WBJEE 2026 Decentralised Counselling Round 1 Important Dates

· Active Window for candidates’ registration, including payment of the registration fee- September 7, 2026 (10:00 am)

· Completion of ‘Profile Creation’ and ‘Choice Selection’- September 8, 2026 (11:59 pm) · Publication of Merit and Allocation List- September 10, 2026 (10:00 am) · Provisional admission against allocated seat by payment of Seat Acceptance Fee- September 10, 2026 (10:00 am) · Receiving of the system-generated ‘Provisional Admission Receipt’- September 11, 2026 (11:59 pm) · Physical Document Verification- September 10, 2026 (10:30 am) · Admission/Withdrawal confirmation by the candidate at the Institute- September 12, 2026 (6:00 pm). WBJEE Decentralised Counselling 2026: Registration and Fee Payment Process Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE Decentralised Counselling registration link Step 3: Click on New Registration and enter all required details Step 4: Enter the application form Step 5: Upload all necessary documents Step 6: Fill in the choices as per the seat matrix provided Step 7: Make the payment of the application fee ALSO READ: JNV Class 11 admission 2027-28 registration starts for lateral entry Step 8: Save and click on submit. WBJEE 2026 Decentralised Counselling Eligibility · Candidates previously allotted in centralised WBJEE counselling and who have confirmed their admission will also be eligible for the decentralised process. After their new seat is allotted, their previous seat will be cancelled.

· WBJEE Rank holders in West Bengal will only be eligible for admission into reserved category seats offered by Government/Private colleges. · WBJEE rank holders not domiciled in West Bengal will be eligible for State and Private colleges. ALSO READ: UPSSSC extends PET-2026 application deadline to Sept 7 amid website issues · JEE Main rank holders and 12th standard qualifying marks will be taken for applicable colleges and courses. More about the WBJEE Decentralised e-Counselling 2026 An unordered choice set is used in the DCAP procedure. During the active window, candidates can add, remove, or change their selections; however, Round 2 uses the same frozen options and does not permit the filling of new choices.