2024 Odisha Legislative Assembly elections: Here's all you need to know

The Legislative Assembly elections 2024 are currently underway in Odisha for 42 assembly seats.

The Odisha Assembly polls 2024 seek to elect 147 members to the Odisha Legislative Assembly, the results for which will be declared on June 4, 2024. With 394 contestants in the fray, the polling for 42 assembly seats started at 7 am across the state and will continue till 6 pm.



Phase-wise constituencies

Odisha Assembly elections 2024: Phase 1

The 28 assembly seats that went to polls in the first phase (May 13) of the Odisha Assembly elections 2024 are Nuapada, Umerkote (ST), Chhatrapur, Gunupur (ST), Khariar, Jharigam (ST), Gopalpur, Bissam Cuttack (ST), Lanjigarh (ST), Nabarangpur (ST), Brahmapur, Rayagada (ST), Junagarh, Dabugam (ST), Digapahandi, Lakshmipur (ST), Dharmgarh, Kotpad (ST), Chikiti, Jeypore, Bhawanipatna (SC), Malkangiri (ST), Mohana, Koraput (SC), Narla, Chitrakonda (ST), Paralakhemundi, and Pottangi (ST).

Odisha Assembly elections 2024: Phase 2

The 35 assembly seats that went to polls in the second phase (May 20) of the Odisha Assembly elections 2024 are Padampur Talsara (ST), Birmaharajpur (SC), Baliguda (ST), Polasara, Bijepur, Sundargarh (ST), Sonepur, G Udayagiri (ST), Kabisuryanagar, Bargarh, Biramitrapur (ST), Loisingha (SC), Phulbani (ST), Khallikote (SC), Attabira (SC), Raghunathpali (SC), Patnagarh, Kantamal, Aska, Bhatli, Rourkela, Bolangir, Boudh, Surada, Brajarajnagar, Rajgangpur (ST), Titlagarh, Daspalla (SC), Sanakhemundi, Jharsuguda, Bonai (ST), Kantabanji, Bhanjanagar, and Hinjili.

Odisha Assembly elections 2024: Phase 3

The 42 assembly seats that went to polls in the third phase (May 25) of the Odisha Assembly elections 2024 are Kuchinda, Telkoi (ST), Dhenkanal, Baramba, Puri, Jayadev (SC), Rengali (SC), Ghasipura, Hindol (SC), Banki, Brahmagiri, Bhubaneswar Central, Sambalpur, Anandapur (SC), Kamakhyanagar, Athagarh, Satyabadi, Bhubaneswar North, Rairakhol, Patna (ST), Parjanga, Barabati-Cuttack, Pipili, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Keonjhar (ST), Pallahara, Choudwar-Cuttack, Chilika, Jatani, Chhendipada (SC), Champua, Talcher, Cuttack Sadar (SC), Ranpur, Begunia, Athmallik, Karanjia (ST), Angul, Khandapada, Nayagarh, and Khurda.

Odisha Assembly elections 2024: Phase 4

The 42 assembly seats that went to polls in the fourth phase (June 1) of the Odisha Assembly elections 2024 are Jashipur (ST), Badasahi (SC), Soro (SC), Binjharpur (SC), Salipur, Niali (SC), Saraskana (ST), Jaleswar Simulia, Bari, Mahanga, Paradeep, Rairangpur (ST), Bhograi, Bhandaripokhari, Barachana, Patkura, Tirtol (SC), Bangriposi (ST), Basta, Bhadrak, Dharmasala, Kendrapara (SC), Balikuda-Erasama, Udala (ST), Balasore, Basudevpur, Jajpur, Aul, Jagatsinghpur, Baripada (ST), Remuna (SC), Dhamnagar (SC), Korei, Rajanagar, Kakatpur (SC), Morada, Nilgiri, Chandabali, Sukinda, Mahakalapada, and Nimapara.

Odisha Assembly polls 2024: Election schedule

The Odisha Assembly elections will be held in four phases, with the following schedule:

Phase 1: 28 Assembly constituencies

Date of poll for Phase 1: May 13, 2024

Date of issue of gazette notification: April 18, 2024

Last date of nominations: April 25, 2024

Date for scrutiny of nominations: April 26, 2024

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: April 29, 2024

Date of counting: June 4, 2024

Date before which election shall be completed: June 6, 2024

Phase 2: 35 Assembly constituencies

Date of poll for Phase 2: May 20, 2024

Date of issue of gazette notification: April 26, 2024

Last date of nominations: May 3, 2024

Date for scrutiny of nominations: May 4, 2024

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: May 6, 2024

Date of counting: June 4, 2024

Date before which election shall be completed: June 6, 2024

Phase 3: 42 Assembly constituencies

Date of poll for Phase 3: May 25, 2024

Date of issue of gazette notification: April 29, 2024

Last date of nominations: May 6, 2024

Date for scrutiny of nominations: May 7, 2024

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: May 9, 2024

Date of counting: June 4, 2024

Date before which election shall be completed: June 6, 2024

Phase 4: 42 Assembly constituencies

Date of poll for Phase 4: June 1, 2024

Date of issue of gazette notification: May 7, 2024

Last date of nominations: May 14, 2024

Date for scrutiny of nominations: May 15, 2024

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: May 17, 2024

Date of counting: June 4, 2024

Date before which election shall be completed: June 6, 2024

Odisha Assembly elections 2024: Main political parties

1. Biju Janata Dal (147 seats)

2. Bharatiya Janata Party (147 seats)

3. Indian National Congress (145 seats)

4. Communist Party of India (Marxist) (7 seats contested)

5. Bahujan Samaj Party

Odisha Assembly elections 2024: Key candidates

The main candidates to watch in the 2024 Odisha Assembly elections are:

Naveen Patnaik [Biju Janata Dal]

Naveen Patnaik , the incumbent Chief Minister and leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), is contesting from the Hinjili and the Kantabanji constituency. Patnaik has been in power in Odisha since 2000 and is seeking a sixth term as Chief Minister.

Sidhant Mohapatra [BJP]

Sidhant Mohapatra recently left the BJD to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP has fielded Mohapatra from the Digapahandi constituency. Mohapatra’s defection to the BJP is seen as a significant boost for the party in Odisha.

Dilip Kumar Ray [BJP]

Dilip Kumar Ray, a former Union Minister of Steel, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs, is the richest candidate in the Odisha Assembly elections with total assets of Rs 313.53 crore. Ray is contesting on a BJP ticket from the Rourkela Assembly segment.

Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka [Congress]

Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka is the Congress candidate from the Bhubaneswar Central constituency. Ulaka is a prominent leader of the Congress party in Odisha and is expected to put up a strong fight in his constituency.

Anjani Soren [Jharkhand Mukti Morcha]

Anjani Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate from the Mayurbhanj constituency, is another candidate to watch out for. The JMM is part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and is expected to make a significant impact in the tribal-dominated areas of Odisha.

These candidates represent the key political parties and alliances in Odisha and are expected to play a decisive role in shaping the outcome of the 2024 Assembly elections in the state.

When will the exit poll results for 2024 Odisha Assembly polls be out?



The exit poll results for the Odisha Assembly elections will be out after the end of the Phase 7 voting on June 1. Following the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the exit polls will start at 6:30 pm, 30 minutes after the conclusion of voting on June 1.

Under section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the EC forbade the broadcasting or sharing of the exit polls 2024 between April 19, 2024 and 6:30 pm on June 01, 2024.