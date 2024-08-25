AAP announces first list of candidates for J&K Assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its first list of seven candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on Sunday. The party has fielded Fayaz Ahmed Sofi from Pulwama, Muddasir Hassan from Rajpora, and Sheikh Fida Hussain from Devsar. Mohsin Shafkat Mir has been selected for Dooru, Mehraj Din Malik for Doda, Yasir Shafi Matto for Doda West, and Musassir Azmat Mir for Banihal. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This will be the first time AAP contests the assembly polls in the state, scheduled to be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) also announced its first list of 13 candidates.

"Announcing our 1st list of candidates for the assembly elections. Our best wishes to them as they prepare to serve and represent our people!" read a post from DPAP.

The Congress has allied with Farooq Abdullah's National Conference for the assembly polls.

More From This Section

The pre-poll alliance was announced soon after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge met NC chief Farooq Abdullah. After the meeting, Farooq Abdullah stated that the Congress-NC alliance would contest all 90 seats in the assembly polls.

The formal announcement of the tie-up was made by NC patron Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar. "United we stand," JKNC posted on X. The announcement was made after Farooq Abdullah and his son, Omar, met Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The Election Commission has issued a notification for the first phase of assembly seats, covering 24 constituencies. This will be the first assembly poll in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.