Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Andhra polls: Cong unveils 9 guarantees', promises Rs 1 lakh annually

Andhra polls: Cong unveils 9 guarantees', promises Rs 1 lakh annually

Launching the party's manifesto for the upcoming polls on Saturday, APCC chief Y S Sharmila said if the Congress comes to power at the Centre, it would ensure special category status to Andhra Pradesh

The Congress also promised to allot a house worth Rs 5 lakh to each poor homeless family and monthly social security pension of Rs 4,000 to beneficiaries and Rs 6000 to disabled persons | Party logo
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress in Andhra Pradesh has announced 'nine guarantees', including Rs 1 lakh yearly to women and Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver, to be implemented if voted to power in the state in the May 13 Assembly polls.

Launching the party's manifesto for the upcoming polls on Saturday, APCC chief Y S Sharmila said if the Congress comes to power at the Centre, it would ensure special category status to Andhra Pradesh for 10 years as its first guarantee.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

After a lot of brainstorming, the Congress party has brought out excellent guarantees. Every poor family will get nearly Rs 8500 monthly, that is Rs 1 lakh per annum. This will be given to women only under Mahila Mahalakshmi scheme. This will be the party's second guarantee, she said.

An additional 50 per cent to farmers on the minimum support price, hike in minimum wage under the Employment Guarantee Scheme to Rs 400 per day, free education from KG to PG are some of the guarantees made by the grand old party.

The Congress also promised to allot a house worth Rs 5 lakh to each poor homeless family and monthly social security pension of Rs 4,000 to beneficiaries and Rs 6000 to disabled persons.

Also Read

Meet Y S Sharmila, Andhra Pradesh CM's sister who is set to join Congress

Merger with Congress: YS Sharmila to meet AICC leadership in Delhi on Jan 3

Andhra Cong charges Rs 25k donation for LS, 10k for Assembly from aspirants

YS Sharmila appointed Andhra Congress Chief after G Rudra Raju quits post

YSRTP chief Y S Sharmila calls on Sonia Gandhi after joining Congress

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, 4 others set to get elected to assembly unopposed

Himachal CM's first reaction as BJP fields ex-Cong rebel MLAs in by-polls

Sikkim Assembly elections: BJP releases second list of nine candidates

Sikkim Assembly elections 2024: BJP releases second list of 9 candidates

UP Assembly bypolls: Samajwadi Party announces candidates for three seats

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Andhra PradeshAssembly electionsCongress

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story