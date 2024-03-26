Himachal CM's first reaction as BJP fields ex-Cong rebel MLAs in by-polls

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said it was proved that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in horsetrading during Rajya Sabha polls, after the saffron party announced bye-elections tickets to six rebel ex-Congress MLAs.





"This proves that the BJP engaged in horse trading during the Rajya Sabha polls. The allocation of tickets to former Congress MLAs indicates what they were promised in exchange for their votes for the BJP...Himachal is land of gods and goddesses…The people of the state will teach them a lesson on June 1," Sukhu said.

Who are six rebel Congress MLAs?

Six Congress MLAs, who had voted in favour of the BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan during the February 28 Rajya Sabha elections, faced disqualification by the party a day later. Three independent MLAs had also voted for the BJP, handing it the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the hill state.

The disqualified rebel MLAs are - Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma and Devinder Kumar Bhutto.

Nearly a month later, all nine of them joined the saffron party on Saturday. Earlier today, the BJP named all six former Congress leaders as its candidates for the upcoming Assembly by-polls for the respective seats.

Himachal by-polls on June 1

The by-polls will be held on June 1, the same day Himachal goes to Lok Sabha elections. The results will be declared on June 4.

According to the BJPs' announcement, Rajinder Rana will contest the Sujanpur seat, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal - Barsar, Ravi Thakur - Lahaul and Spiti, Chaitanya Sharma - Gagret, Devinder Kumar Bhutto - Kutlehar, and Sudhir Sharma - Dharamshala.

Notably, after joining the BJP, Rana had hinted that more Congress legislators could join the saffron party ahead. "More legislators are feeling suffocated in Congress and are in contact with us. They would also show courage to leave Congress in the coming days," Rana said.