Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll LIVE: Poll predictions to be out today

Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Live updates: The exit polls for all five poll-bound states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram - will be released after 6:30 pm on Thursday. The voting for all the states were held between November 7 and 30, with Telangana going to polls today. The counting of votes for the five assembly elections will be done on Sunday, December 3.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh witnessed a fierce battle for power between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress parties. Telangana's election campaign was dominated by the Congress, BJP and ruling party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), while the Mizo National Front (MNF) remains one of the key parties in the state of Mizoram.

Other significant players include the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), who are also contesting the elections in various states.

The exit polls, which will be released later today, will be key in providing insights into the election outcomes. The outcome of the elections in these five states could hold significance in the Lok Sabha or general election in 2024.

Ahead of the state elections 2023, the Congress is the ruling party in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while the BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh. Zoramthanga of the MNF is the chief minister of Mizoram and BRS' K Chandrashekar Rao is in power in Telangana where polls will conclude today at 6:00 pm.