Assembly poll results show support for BJP's battle against corruption: PM

No one should come in between the Centre's development and people, or the masses will remove them, Modi said in a stinging attack on opposition parties

It shows that people are increasingly supporting our agenda for a developed India, he said
Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed BJP's big win in the assembly polls as a victory for his government's agenda of self-reliant India, asserting that its hat-trick in the states is a guarantee of its hat-trick of Lok Sabha poll wins in 2024.

"The results show popular support for our battle against corruption," he told a crowd of cheering supporters at the BJP headquarters here, adding that they have served a lesson to the Congress and the opposition's INDIA bloc that mere collecting some dynasts on dais may make for a good photograph but cannot win people's confidence.

Voters have delivered a warning to these parties involved in corruption to mend their ways or people will finish them off, he said.

No one should come in between the Centre's development and people, or the masses will remove them, Modi said in a stinging attack on opposition parties.

Some people are already saying our hat-trick in the states is a guarantee of hat-trick in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, he said.

He told opposition parties to not support those working against the country's interests at a time when development is taking place at a fast pace.

Addressing a big gathering of BJP members, including many Union ministers, Modi said these results will ensure the world's belief in India and infuse more confidence into global investors for the country.

It shows that people are increasingly supporting our agenda for a developed India, he said.

The world is watching that people are voting for a stable government which enjoys a strong majority, he said.

People can distinguish between selfish politics and the politics of national interest, Modi said, asserting that they have realised that a strong BJP leads to the development of the country and every family.

He reiterated that women, youth, the poor and farmers are the four biggest castes and their empowerment will lead to the country's empowerment.

Noting that most members of Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes belong to these categories, he said they have endorsed policies and roadmap presented by the BJP.

Every farmer, young voter and the poor and deprived are saying that they have won, Modi said, adding that the youth looking for a better future and every citizen wanting a developed India by 2047 is feeling successful following the poll results.

"I want to tell you with full honesty that your dream is my resolve," he said, noting how the country's infrastructure is undergong a transformation while its economy remains the fastest growing in the world.

Topics :State assembly pollsBJPModi govtCorruption in India

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 8:28 PM IST

