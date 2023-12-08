Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / BJP appoints central observers for 3 states to pick new chief ministers

BJP appoints central observers for 3 states to pick new chief ministers

The Bharatiya Janata Party named central observers for electing leaders of its legislature parties in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan

In the recent Assembly elections in 2023, the BJP swept three states: Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday named its central observers for electing the leaders of its legislature parties in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The development comes amid indications that new chief ministers may be named over the weekend.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawade, and Saroj Pandey were named the observers for Rajasthan. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, and Asha Lakra were named for Madhya Pradesh. For Chhattisgarh, Union ministers Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal and Dushyant Gautam were named the central observers.

On Thursday, a senior party leader said that the central observers will visit their respective states to hold meetings with the elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). The party has not yet announced the names of the candidates for the chief ministerial posts in the three states. In all three states, the BJP fought the Assembly elections without naming any chief ministerial candidate.

The party leader said that while picking names of chief ministers for the three states, the party will keep in mind social, regional, governance and organisational interests.

Following BJP's electoral victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, prominent leaders from these states have been holding meetings with top BJP officials, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda. On Thursday, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje reached the national capital for a meeting with Nadda. Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta also met Nadda on Thursday. Similarly, Amit Shah met Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, a senior leader from Madhya Pradesh, and Mahant Balak Nath from Rajasthan.

In the recent Assembly elections in 2023, the BJP swept three states: Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP bagged 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second with 66 seats. In Rajasthan, the BJP is poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats. Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54, while the Congress won 35.

Also Read

Religious conversions to be banned in Chhattisgarh under BJP rule: Rajnath

State Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to hold rally in Telangana today

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BJP likely to appoint central observers in 3 states to pick chief ministers

PM Modi cites 'team spirit' as reason for BJP's triumphs across states

PM Modi cites poll data to assert BJP most preferred party for governance

Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM, Bhatti Vikramarka as Dy CM

Chhattisgarh: 72 newly-elected MLAs are crorepatis; BJP tops list

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rajnath SinghJagat Prakash NaddaBharatiya Janata PartyBJPChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarhMadhya Pradesh govtMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsMadhya PradeshRajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanManohar Lal KhattarVasundhra RajeBS Web ReportsAssembly pollsElections in India

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story