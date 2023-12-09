Congress holds Assembly election review meet for Rajasthan, Mizoram

Top Congress leadership on Saturday held separate meetings to review the party's performance in the assembly polls in Rajasthan and Mizoram.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge convened the review meeting at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi where former party chief Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders were also present.

While the review meeting for Mizoram was held earlier, the leaders from Rajasthan including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior leaders attended the review met for Rajasthan.

AICC in-charge for Mizoram Bhakt Charan Das later said, "We discussed every aspect of the Mizoram election, including the organizational structure of the state at the grassroots level and state level, as well as the various events that occurred during the elections."



"We also deliberated on our future plans. All these matters were carefully and intensively discussed," he said.