LS polls: PM Modi to address first rally in Andhra along with Chandrababu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday evening address a grand National Democratic Alliance rally 'Prajagalam,' (the voice of the public) in Palnadu district, the first joint public meeting of NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh after ten years.

Modi will be joined by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan in the public meeting, and this is the first time all the three leaders will share the stage in a rally for the 2024 polls.

Named Prajagalam, the meeting will mark the first NDA election meeting in Andhra Pradesh in the run-up to the simultaneous Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls scheduled on May 13.

Janasena said Prajagalam is aimed at "chasing away atrocious politics" for the golden future of Andhra Pradesh. The TDP, Janasena and BJP are mobilising their cadres in large numbers for the meeting.

In preparation for the meeting, the TDP released a special logo featuring the images of Modi, Naidu and Kalyan.

The NDA partners finalised their seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha and state polls following a marathon discussion held at Naidu's Andhra Pradesh residence in Undavalli on March 11, under which the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats while the TDP will fight in 17 parliamentary and 144 state seats.

Pawan Kalyan's Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.

Naidu has announced the names of 128 candidates for the assembly polls while 16 more are due, which may be announced any time now.

The Janasena has announced seven candidates so far, with Kalyan fighting the assembly election from Pithapuram constituency. The BJP is yet to announce its list of its candidates for the polls.

Naidu said days ago that under the dynamic and visionary leadership of PM Modi, the BJP, Janasena and TDP have decided to contest the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh together.

"We are committed to the progress and development of Andhra Pradesh and the upliftment of the people of our state. We are committed to the development of our nation, aspiring for India to rise as a global leader," he had said.

Naidu said the NDA partners agreed to make the interests of the state and its future the utmost priority and a key driving factor during seat-sharing discussions.

According to a schedule shared by the TDP, Modi is expected to land at Gannavaram Airport by 4.10 pm after embarking on a special flight from Delhi.

The PM will take a helicopter from Gannavaram Airport to reach Palnadu district and he will arrive at the meeting venue in Boppudi village around 5 pm.

From 5 pm to 6 pm, the prime minister will take part in the election meeting, after which he will depart for Hyderabad.