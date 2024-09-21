Kharge approves formation of committees for Jharkhand Cong ahead of polls

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal of the formation of the Pradesh Election Committee, Campaign Committee, and Manifesto Committee of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee, an official statement said. According to the statement, JPCC former President Rajesh Thakur, and party leaders Amba Prasad and Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, among others, have been appointed members of the Election Committee. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Congress President has approved the proposal of the formation of Pradesh Election Committee, Campaign Committee, and Manifesto Committee of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee, as enclosed, with immediate effect," the statement said. Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had met Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. Jharkhand CM Soren dubbed his meeting as "a courtesy meet" and said that both the parties will soon start discussions regarding the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections.

Addressing media persons, after his meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said "I was planning to meet them for a long time. It was a courtesy meeting. We will now have discussions regarding the Jharkhand Assembly Elections. Everything else is fine and peaceful. We will run the government with full strength and in the future win the elections too."

The Congress and the JMM are in an alliance in Jharkhand. The state is set to witness an election to the 81-member Legislative Assembly later this year as the current government's tenure ends in 2024. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the dates.

In the 2020 Assembly election the JMM won 30 seats and the Congress won 16 seats. In the recent Lok Sabha election BJP had won the largest number of seats with 8 wins, the JMM won 3 sats and the Congresss 2.

Meanwhile, on Friday Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren-led JMM government in Jharkhand, accusing it of committing "injustice" against the people of the state. Speaking at the BJP's 'Parivartan Sabha' in Giridih, Shah urged the public to vote out the current government and bring the BJP to power, promising transformative changes for the poor, Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs in the state.