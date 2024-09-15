Cong coming to power in Haryana, says Hooda; asks criminals to leave state

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the Congress will form the next government in Haryana and warned criminals to either give up crime or leave the state before October 8, the day poll results will be out. Addressing an election meeting in Assoda village here, Hooda said the aim of the Congress government will be to make Haryana "developed and safe". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "A Congress government is going to be formed in the state on October 8. Before that, either stop your criminal activities or leave Haryana," Hooda said in a warning to the criminals of the state.

"The aim of the Congress government will be to make Haryana developed and safe," he said and appealed to the people to vote for Congress candidate Rajendra Joon.

Hooda told the gathering that when the Congress returned to power in Haryana in 2005, it eradicated crime, and law and order was maintained for 10 years.

"Due to this, the state progressed, and Haryana became the number one state in the country in terms of development," he said.

"The BJP made Haryana a haven for criminals in the last 10 years. Haryana became the number one state in the country in crime. Every day, ransom is demanded from businessmen... The criminals have become fearless.

"Every day, murders, rapes, and kidnappings take place. No one feels safe. But this state of fear which the people are living in will end when a Congress government is formed. The rule of law will be established again," he said.

Hooda said after coming to power, Congress will fill 2 lakh vacant posts, restore the old pension scheme, and give Rs 6,000 per month as pension to the elderly, 300 units of free electricity and gas cylinders at Rs 500 to every household.

Joon said Bahadurgarh emerged as an industrial and footwear hub during the Hooda government as several factories were set up and thousands of people got employment.

Meanwhile, the people present at the rally wished Hooda on his 77th birthday on Sunday.

His supporters celebrated the occasion by organising blood donation camps, performing havans and cutting cakes at several places across the state, according to a statement issued by the party.