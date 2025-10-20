Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar Assembly polls: Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap booked for MCC violation

Bihar Assembly polls: Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap booked for MCC violation

Mahua police filed a complaint after a viral video showed Tej Pratap Yadav using an SUV with a police logo and beacon during his nomination procession on October 16

Tej Pratap Yadav, Tej Pratap
Yadav floated a new party after being expelled from the RJD on May 25 by his father for six years, as he reportedly confessed to being in a relationship with a woman (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hajipur (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 6:45 AM IST
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav has been booked for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) during the filing of his nomination papers from the Mahua assembly seat in Bihar's Vaishali district, police said on Sunday  According to a statement issued by the district police, the Circle Officer of Mahua lodged a complaint with the police station concerned after a video, which went viral on social media, showed Yadav using a SUV, bearing a police logo and a beacon light, during a procession for submitting his documents on October 16.

"It was thoroughly examined and found that the police logo and beacon light used on the vehicle were a private one. Therefore, a case was registered for violation of the election code of conduct," it said.

Yadav floated the party after being expelled from the RJD on May 25 by his father for six years, as he reportedly confessed to being in a relationship with a woman.

He, however, deleted the Facebook post later with a claim that his page was hacked'. Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his "irresponsible behaviour".

A few days later, after his expulsion from the RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav had alleged that there was a "conspiracy" to drive a wedge between him and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.

He had voiced his sentiments in a couple of posts on his X handle, blaming the crisis on Jaichand', a metaphor for traitors.

Topics :Lalu Prasad YadavBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Tej Pratap YadavRashtriya Janata DalBiharBihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

