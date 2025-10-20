Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Biharis never waste votes: Chirag Paswan dismisses Prashant Kishor's claims

Biharis never waste votes: Chirag Paswan dismisses Prashant Kishor's claims

Earlier on Saturday, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor took a jibe at the Mahagathbandhan, saying that the opposition alliance would finish in the third place in the Bihar polls

Paswan's remarks came in response to Kishor's statement that the fight is between the NDA and Jan Suraaj (Photo: PTI)
Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 6:34 AM IST
Union Minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday dismissed the Jan Suraaj party, saying that the people of Bihar are politically intelligent and "will not waste" their vote on Prashant Kishor.

Paswan's remarks came in response to Kishor's statement that the fight is between the NDA and Jan Suraaj.

The LJP (RV) chief emphasised that people know that only an MLA from a party that has connections with the Union government can resolve the issues of Bihar. He expressed confidence that the NDA government will be formed in the state after the elections.

In an interview with ANI, Paswan said, "Biharis are politically very intelligent, and they never waste their vote. They know that even if they make a particular candidate victorious, he will keep fighting with the government, and there will be no benefit in electing him. Only an MLA who is part of the government and has connections with the Union government can resolve their issues. It is clear that the NDA government will be formed. Even if they vote for a Jan Suraaj candidate, what benefit will they get? The election is not even bipolar, as the Mahagathbandhan is struggling to keep its flock together..."

He stated that the fight in the Bihar elections is between the National Democratic Alliance and Jan Suraaj.

Mahagathbandhan is going to finish third this time. "The fight is between the NDA and Jan Suraaj," he told reporters.

The 243-seat Bihar assembly will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 6:33 AM IST

