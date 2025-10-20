Biharis never waste votes: Chirag Paswan dismisses Prashant Kishor's claims

Union Minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday dismissed the Jan Suraaj party, saying that the people of Bihar are politically intelligent and "will not waste" their vote on Prashant Kishor.

Paswan's remarks came in response to Kishor's statement that the fight is between the NDA and Jan Suraaj.

The LJP (RV) chief emphasised that people know that only an MLA from a party that has connections with the Union government can resolve the issues of Bihar. He expressed confidence that the NDA government will be formed in the state after the elections.

In an interview with ANI, Paswan said, "Biharis are politically very intelligent, and they never waste their vote. They know that even if they make a particular candidate victorious, he will keep fighting with the government, and there will be no benefit in electing him. Only an MLA who is part of the government and has connections with the Union government can resolve their issues. It is clear that the NDA government will be formed. Even if they vote for a Jan Suraaj candidate, what benefit will they get? The election is not even bipolar, as the Mahagathbandhan is struggling to keep its flock together..."