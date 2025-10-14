Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Issue of seat allocation among NDA resolved amicably: Chirag Paswan

Issue of seat allocation among NDA resolved amicably: Chirag Paswan

Paswan stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, all NDA parties are fully prepared and united ahead of the forthcoming polls

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, following what he described as "amicable discussions" among partners.

Paswan stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, all NDA parties are fully prepared and united ahead of the forthcoming polls.

"The issue of seat allocation among NDA parties has been resolved through amicable discussions. The discussion on which party will contest which seat is also in its final stage with positive talks. Under the leadership of Modi ji and Nitish ji, all NDA parties are fully prepared with unity. Bihar is ready. NDA government," Paswan wrote in a post on X.

Polls for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

Earlier on Sunday, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar elections, with the BJP and JDU to contest on 101 seats each, the LJP (Ram Vilas) on 29 seats, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha on six seats, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on six seats.

The NDA partners include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

This announcement was made by Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde in a social media post on X.

Tawde wrote, "Organised and Dedicated NDA... For the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, all members of the NDA family have completed the distribution of seats through mutual consensus in a cordial atmosphere, which is as follows- BJP - 101 seats JD(U) - 101 seats LJP (Ram Vilas) - 29 seats RLM - 06 seats HAM - 06 seats Leaders and workers of all NDA parties have joyfully welcomed this decision. All comrades have girded their loins and are resolved to form an NDA government in Bihar once again."

In these elections, the NDA will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). This time, Bihar will also see the entry of a new player in the form of Prashant Kishor and his party Jan Suraaj.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jan Suraaj to release second list of candidates for Bihar polls today

Premium

NDA's election plan for Bihar: BJP and JD(U) get 101 seats each

Bihar polls: NDA announces seat sharing, BJP and JD(U) get 101 each

SBSP to go solo in Bihar polls if BJP does not share seats: Arvind Rajbhar

Seat-sharing in INDIA bloc may have to wait as Lalu, Tejashwi head to Delhi

Topics :Chirag PaswanBihar Elections 2025Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story