Issue of seat allocation among NDA resolved amicably: Chirag Paswan

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, following what he described as "amicable discussions" among partners.

Paswan stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, all NDA parties are fully prepared and united ahead of the forthcoming polls.

"The issue of seat allocation among NDA parties has been resolved through amicable discussions. The discussion on which party will contest which seat is also in its final stage with positive talks. Under the leadership of Modi ji and Nitish ji, all NDA parties are fully prepared with unity. Bihar is ready. NDA government," Paswan wrote in a post on X.

Polls for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14. Earlier on Sunday, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar elections, with the BJP and JDU to contest on 101 seats each, the LJP (Ram Vilas) on 29 seats, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha on six seats, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on six seats. The NDA partners include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

This announcement was made by Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde in a social media post on X. Tawde wrote, "Organised and Dedicated NDA... For the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, all members of the NDA family have completed the distribution of seats through mutual consensus in a cordial atmosphere, which is as follows- BJP - 101 seats JD(U) - 101 seats LJP (Ram Vilas) - 29 seats RLM - 06 seats HAM - 06 seats Leaders and workers of all NDA parties have joyfully welcomed this decision. All comrades have girded their loins and are resolved to form an NDA government in Bihar once again."