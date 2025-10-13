Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Jan Suraaj to release second list of candidates for Bihar polls today

Jan Suraaj to release second list of candidates for Bihar polls today

All eyes are on Raghopur seat, in Vaishali district, where sitting MLA Tejashwi Yadav aims for a hat-trick

Prashant Kishore, Prashant
Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 10:20 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party is all set to release its second list of candidates for the Bihar assembly elections on Monday, four days after the party declared its first list.

All eyes are on Raghopur seat, in Vaishali district, where sitting MLA Tejashwi Yadav aims for a hat-trick.

Kishor, a former poll strategist, has been dropping hints that he might contest the seat himself. The second list is expected to end the suspense over whether Kishor would make his poll debut from Tejashwi's home turf Raghopur.

Party leaders are tight-lipped about whether the candidature for Raghopur will be declared in the second list or not.

Sources said the party may come out with another list of candidates in a day or two. Jan Suraaj Party on October 9 released its first list of 51 candidates, but did not confirm whether its founder Prashant Kishor would contest the polls.

Prominent names in the first list included former IPS officer of Bihar cadre, R K Mishra from Darbhanga, prominent lawyer and party's senior leader Y V Giri from Manjhi seat, former Patna University and Nalanda Open University Vice Chancellor K C Sinha from Kumhrar, and popular Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Ranjan Pandey from Kargahar.

It may be recalled that Kishor hit the campaign trail from Raghopur on October 11, the home turf of Yadav, whom he vowed to trounce like "Rahul Gandhi's defeat from Amethi".

The 47-year-old politician had received a rousing welcome, with garlands placed around his neck to the tunes of drums beaten by enthusiastic supporters, in the assembly constituency in Vaishali district, about 50 km from the state capital and situated right across the Ganga.

"Your local MLA is such a big man. He has been a deputy chief minister twice. Have you ever approached him with your problems?" he had remarked quizzically, evoking replies that suggested that they were not able to get an audience with 35-year-old Tejashwi Yadav.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar polls: NDA announces seat sharing, BJP and JD(U) get 101 each

JD(U) finalises list of Bihar poll candidates, may drop 4 sitting MLAs

Long distance, insecure jobs keep Bihar migrants from voting in polls

Teacher recruitment to begin immediately if voted to power: Tejashwi

Don't want to contest Bihar Assembly elections: Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh

Topics :Bihar Elections 2025Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Assembly Elections Prashant kishore

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story