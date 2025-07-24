Rahul Gandhi warns EC over voter list changes: 'We are coming for you'

“I want to send a message to the Election Commission: If you think you are going to get away with it… you are mistaken. You are not going to get away with it, because we are going to come for you,” Gandhi said after the Lok Sabha was adjourned.

Claims of electoral fraud in Karnataka constituency

Gandhi further alleged that the ECI had permitted irregularities in at least one Karnataka constituency, pointing to skewed voter additions. He claimed that while names of young, eligible voters were being deleted, individuals aged 50, 60, and 65 were being added.

“Today we have 100 per cent proof of the Election Commission allowing cheating in a seat in Karnataka. We just looked at one constituency and we found this,” he said.

Opposition terms revision drive ‘murder of democracy’

Gandhi was joined by leaders from parties including the Samajwadi Party and DMK in condemning the revision exercise. The opposition claims the SIR process disproportionately targets voters from marginalised communities and could suppress anti-government votes ahead of the Bihar elections.