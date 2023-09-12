Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Amit Shah cancels Dantewada tour; Smriti Irani to flag off parivartan yatra

Amit Shah cancels Dantewada tour; Smriti Irani to flag off parivartan yatra

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party in the state is set to organise two 'parivartan yatras' on September 12 and September 16

BS Web Team New Delhi
Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Chhattisgarh on Tuesday to flag off the "parivartan yatra" has been cancelled.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not yet issued any statement regarding the same.

Following the cancellation of Shah's visit, Union Minister Smriti Irani will arrive in Chhattisgarh to flag off the yatra and address the public meeting.

Shah was to reach Jagdalpur airport as per the scheduled time at 1:20 pm. Upon arrival, he would have left for Dantewada district to flag off the "parivartan yatra" at 2 pm. He was also scheduled to visit Danteshwari Mata.

Security arrangements

The police are on high alert regarding Smriti Irani's visit to Bastar.

Sundarraj P, Inspector-General of Police in Bastar Range, said that security forces have been deployed along the border areas of Dantewada district, along with the programme's venue. Along with the local police force, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and special protection group (SPG) commandos are in-charge of security. Over 2,000 soldiers have been deployed in the border areas.

"Parivartan yatras"

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the BJP in the state is set to organise two "parivartan yatras" on September 12 and September 16.

The yatras will cover 87 Assembly constituencies across a distance of 2,989 km.

The first yatra will last 16 days and will cover a distance of 1,728 km across 21 districts.

The second yatra, which will last 12 days, will be flagged off by BJP national president J P Nadda at Jashpur's Maa Khudiya Rani Mandir in a public rally on September 16. This yatra will cover 1,261 km.

Both "parivartan yatras" will culminate at Bilaspur on September 28. Districts of Bijapur, Sukma, and Antagarh constituencies have not been included in the yatras. However, BJP state president Arun Sao said that the participation of these constituencies will be ensured.

Sao said, "With a commitment to change, the BJP is going to organise "parivartan yatras" in the state.

Also Read

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress sets up four panels ahead of polls

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023: Here's how to download voter slips

Chhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12

Security to all parties in Naxal-affected areas, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel initiates 700-bed hospital project in Raipur

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases first list of 10 candidates

Topics :Amit ShahSmriti IraniChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarhBharatiya Janata PartyBJPDantewadaBastarBastar PoliceYatra

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's Reliance

Apple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu today

LIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

Govt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution

Next Story