Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Camps for updating voters' list from August 12

Ahead of the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the second summary revision of the voter list is currently underway in the state, and the process of adding new names to the voters' list has also begun.

Following the directives of the Election Commission of India, special camps are being held on August 12, 13, 19, and 20 at 24,109 polling centres across the state.

On August 2, the preliminary publication of the voter list was released, and it can be accessed on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer. Printed and digital copies are also being distributed to recognised political parties at the district level.

Following the eligibility date of October 1, 2023, the process of obtaining Form 6 to add new names to the voter list has started. The acquisition of Form 7 for the deletion of names and Form 8 for modifications or transfers has also begun.

These applications will be accepted until August 31.

Reena Baba Saheb Kangale, the chief electoral officer of Chhattisgarh, said that all booth-level officers (BLOs) and designated officials have been asked to accept applications during the special camps at polling stations.

Comprehensive programmes across the state

Kangale added that comprehensive programmes are being held in all districts and constituencies to create an error-free voter list during the revision process.

"Efforts are being made to raise awareness among unemployed youth, citizens, and marginalised sections of society to encourage their participation in adding their names to the voter list," she said.

She added that citizens who cannot visit booths can use the online application facility, accessible through the voter helpline app or the voter service portal.

By August 31, all claims and objections will be verified, and the final publication of the voter list is scheduled for October 4.

The finalised voters' list will be made available on the website and will also be given to the representatives of recognised political parties at the district level in both physical and digital formats.