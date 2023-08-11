CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates projects worth Rs 1000 cr in Bastar, Surguja

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday dedicated 2,848 development projects worth Rs 1,000 crore on World Tribal Day in Bastar.

Baghel said that his government has been working to preserve the culture, literature, and tradition of adivasis.

Ahead of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023, the Chief Minister made several announcements for the welfare of tribals in adivasi-dominated southern (Bastar) and northern (Surguja) regions in Chhattisgarh.

He took part in two events to mark the World Tribal Day in Bastar and Surguja districts and dedicated or laid foundation stones of 2,848 development works worth Rs 1,000 crore, officials said.

Baghel participated in two events — the first programme was held at Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar, and the second at Sitapur, a development block in Surguja.

Colleges in Bastar

The key announcements made by Baghel included setting up Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Diploma in Education (D.Ed) colleges in all district headquarters of Bastar and building an indoor stadium in Jagdalpur for Rs 100 crore.

The Bastar Academy of Dance, Art and Literature (BADAL) studio

In Sitapur, Chief Minister Baghel said that a centre in Surguja would be set up to protect and preserve tribal traditions and culture on the lines of the Bastar Academy of Dance, Art and Literature (BADAL) that is functioning in Bastar.

During the event in Sitapur, Baghel said that his government has been working to ensure worldwide recognition of the culture of Chhattisgarh.





"We have been making efforts to put our state's identity on the world platform. People should know how ancient the culture of Chhattisgarh is. Our government continuously works to preserve our rich and prosperous culture," said the Congress leader.

BADAL studio

He added, “We have set up an institute named the BADAL in Asana, Jagdalpur where we have been working to preserve tribal culture, literature and tradition. Various tribal communities live in the Bastar division (south Chhattisgarh) and the Surguja division (north Chhattisgarh).

He added that an institution on the lines of BADAL will also be set up in Surguja.

Baghel said that during his term as the Chief Minister, his government has worked in the interest of every section of society, including tribals who constitute about 32 per cent of the state's population.

He added that his government hiked the price of tendu leaves (used for leaf cigarette manufacturing) from Rs 2,500 per sack to Rs 4,000 per sack to help forest dwellers.

"Nobody had thought that cow dung would be procured in Chhattisgarh, but we did it. We took all steps to strengthen the rural economy," Baghel said.

Coffee table book on the Kanger Valley

The Chief Minister also released the quarterly magazine of BADAL and unveiled a coffee table book containing information about 15 caves of the Kanger Valley.

The Kanger Valley National Park is a unique biodiversity and natural heritage treasure. The limestone caves found in the Valley are a major attraction for tourists. The national park has a total of 15 caves.

Dhammasheel Ganveer, director of the national park, said that the coffee table book contains information and description of the beauty and characteristics of these 15 caves located in the national park.

During the event, the CM also released a video, titled "aami aao bastariya", a folk song which depicts the culture and traditions of Bastar.