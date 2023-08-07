Chhattisgarh was free from economic slowdown during pandemic: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel said that the state of Chhattisgarh was free from economic slowdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at an event at Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Raipur, Bhagel said that a 'World Class Centre of Excellence' will soon be established in Raipur for commerce students.

For its construction, the state government will give five acres of land to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly election, Baghel said that in the last five years, the schemes by the state government have improved the agricultural, development, and trade sectors.

Increase in paddy cultivation

In the last five years, he said, the number of farmers selling paddy at minimum support price (MSP) in Chhattisgarh has increased from 1.2 million to 2.6 million. The area of paddy cultivation in the state has increased from 2.2 million hectares to 3.2 million hectares, he said.

"Earlier, under MSP, 5.5 million metric tonnes of paddy was purchased, but now, it has increased to 10.7 million metric tonnes," Baghel said.

The chief minister said that the state government had tried its best to provide better facilities to the citizens in the field of health and education.

Chhattisgarh High Court judge Justice Ramesh Surajmal Garg said that the state of Chhattisgarh has emerged as a model state for the entire country.

"Chhattisgarh can now compete with any state in India," he added.

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, vice-president of ICAI, said that chartered accountants could be helpful to improve the economy of the state, and its revenue collection and to implement better schemes.

CM holds meeting with the youth

Starting his preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections, Baghel organised meetings with the youth in Raipur and Bilaspur.

The event, named 'Bhet Mulakat Yuvao Saath' (meeting the youth), was held to connect with the state's youth population.

CM Baghel, popular among the youth as 'Kaka' (uncle), said that the youth should focus on Chhattisgarh's culture.

He added that the Congress party will fight the upcoming elections on the Chhattisgarhi identity and local issues.

"We should all take pride in our culture. We should not give our leadership to those who feel ashamed of our dialect and our festivals. Our identity lies in being Chattisgarhi and we are proud of it," the CM said.

Ram temple in Raipur

He further announced a cow dung procurement scheme and said that a Ram temple would be constructed in Raipur.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said that the BJP is exploiting the sentiments of the people.

"We are proud of our culture, and our connection to Lord Rama. He is our nephew as Chhattishgarh is his birthplace."

He added that Lord Rama spent 10 years of his exile in Chattisgarh.

The Congress government in the state has also provided dearness allowance to the government employees at par with the Centre.