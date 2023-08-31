Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

The amount transferred was the August instalment of the allowance paid under the "Berojgari Bhatta Yojana" (Unemployment Allowance Scheme) of the Chhattisgarh government

BS Web Team New Delhi
Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on August 30, transferred Rs 34.55 crore as the fifth instalment of the "unemployment allowance" into the accounts of 129,000 unemployed youth in the state.

An official statement said that the amount transferred was the August instalment of the allowance paid under the "Berojgari Bhatta Yojana" (Unemployment Allowance Scheme) of the Chhattisgarh government.

During the event held at the Chief Minister's official residence, he distributed appointment letters to 82 training officers of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Baghel said that under the unemployment allowance scheme, the state government has disbursed Rs 146.98 crore to unemployed individuals across the state.

"The purpose of this scheme is not only to provide financial support to educated unemployed youth but also to connect them with employment and self-employment opportunities," he said.

Placement camps for youth

The CM added that the state government is organising placement camps.

He said, "So far, 6,692 people have been connected to jobs and self-employment through this initiative. Out of these, 4,718 youth are receiving unemployment allowances."

The Chief Minister said that the youth in the state are being trained to upgrade their skills through vocational colleges and polytechnics.

As of now, 7,200 youth are undergoing skill training, and the training for another 1,782 will start soon, he added.

Topics :Chhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarhBhupesh BaghelCongressIndian National CongressBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

