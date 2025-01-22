BJP MP Parvesh Verma files Rs 100 cr defamation suit against Kejriwal, Mann

BJP MP Parvesh Verma has initiated a Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Verma accuses them of making unfounded allegations against him, with the case split equally at Rs 50 crore each.

Verma announced the legal action on social media platform X, stating, “I have filed a defamation case of Rs 50 crore each against Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. And have also complained to the Election Commission.”

Allegations amid Delhi election campaigns

Kejriwal, suggesting that Verma had referred to Punjabis as a threat to national security. The legal action stems from remarks allegedly made by, suggesting that Verma had referred to Punjabis as a threat to national security.

Verma vehemently denied the claims, emphasising his and his family’s contributions to the Sikh community. “I don't need to mention what I and my family have done for the Sikh community,” Verma asserted.

Verma also criticised the influx of AAP campaigners from Punjab into Delhi, accusing them of influencing voters through the distribution of CCTV cameras from Chinese manufacturers, liquor, and cash. He claimed to have lodged complaints with both the police and the Election Commission regarding these activities.

Kejriwal condemns Verma’s remark

In his defence, Arvind Kejriwal condemned Verma’s remarks on X, pointing at the historical contributions of Punjabis to Delhi and the country.

“Delhi is home to lakhs of Punjabis, whose families and ancestors have made countless sacrifices for the country,” Kejriwal stated, adding that many Punjabis sought refuge in Delhi during the partition, contributing significantly to the city’s development.

Kejriwal criticised Verma for labelling Punjabis as a security threat, urging the BJP to apologise for what he termed a grave insult to the Punjabi community in Delhi.

Delhi Assembly election

The defamation lawsuit comes as the national capital gears up to vote for the next Delhi Assembly on February 5. Parvesh Verma will be contesting the elections, going up against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of AAP and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit in the New Delhi constituency.

Verma expressed confidence in his party’s prospects, criticising Kejriwal for allegedly resorting to falsehoods out of fear of defeat. He accused Kejriwal of disrespecting Hindu sentiments with comments on religious figures Ram and Hanuman.

“The people of Delhi will give them a reply on February 5, and on February 8, the lotus will bloom,” Verma declared, referencing the BJP’s election symbol. All 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 5, counting of votes will take place on February 8.