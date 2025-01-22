Delhi elections 2025 LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal releases 7-point 'manifesto' for middle class

Parvesh Verma, accused his rival Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday of "misusing" the official machinery of the AAP-ruled Punjab in the constituency. Reacting to the allegation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Verma has "insulted" Punjabis and demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Verma claimed that fearing an "imminent" defeat from the seat, Kejriwal is getting Chinese CCTV cameras installed in the constituency's slums just for the show with the help of the Punjab government.
A gazette notification issued recently by the Delhi excise commissioner declared "dry days" under Excise Rules-2010 for various excise licenses on the day of voting to the 70-member Delhi Assembly and the counting day. "It is ordered that dry days shall be observed (during 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of the poll) from 6 pm of February 3 to 6 pm of February 5, and again on February 8 being the counting day on account of Assembly polls. "During the dry days, no liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and establishments selling or serving liquor, will be permitted to sell or serve liquor to anyone whosoever," said the notification.
BJP MP Parvesh Verma has filed a Rs 100-crore defamation case against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing them of levelling false allegations against him. On Kejriwal's allegation that Verma has called Punjabis a threat to the country, the BJP leader said, "I don't need to mention what I and my family have done for the Sikh community." Verma said if he wins the case, he plans to use the money for development work in his New Delhi constituency, from where he is contesting the February 5 assembly polls against Kejriwal.
1:21 PM
Kejriwal says India's middle class are victim of 'tax terrorism'
In a video message on Wednesday, said the middle class is the real superpower of the Indian economy but has long been ignored and exploited solely for tax collection. The AAP chief pressed on the need for an increase in healthcare spending, suggesting a rise to 10 percent of the GDP, along with the removal of taxes on health insurance premiums.
1:19 PM
Kejriwal unveils 7-point 'manifesto' for middle class
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a seven-point "manifesto" for the country's middle class, saying they have been neglected by successive governments and are a victim of "tax terrorism".
1:12 PM
Delhi CM accuses BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri of perpetrating "hooliganism" against AAP workers
Launching a scathing attack on BJP candidate Bidhuri and demanding action from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the matter, , Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that he and his workers were indulging in hooliganism. "Ramesh Bidhuri and his workers are not contesting elections, they are doing hooliganism. We demand from the Election Commission that action should be taken in this matter," Atishi said in a press conference.
12:48 PM
AAP launches website for suggestions on manifesto
Aam Aadmi Party launches website for middle class people to voice their suggestions for manifesto.
12:26 PM
AAP to urge EC to file FIR against BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri and others
AAP has asked the Election Commission to register a FIR against BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri and his nephews for alleged hooliganism.
11:54 AM
News update: Ramesh Bidhuri's workers, nephew and goons are beating and abusing people, says AAP