Delhi Assembly elections 2025: The most crucial constituencies to watch

The political landscape of Delhi is set for an intense political showdown as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress gear up for the crucial 2025 Assembly elections. Of the 70 constituencies that will shape the capital’s future, several are emerging as critical focal points, distinguished by their historical importance, demographic trends, and the prominence of the candidates vying for them.

Here is an in-depth look at these constituencies and why they are crucial in shaping the electoral outcome:

New Delhi

This constituency holds symbolic and strategic importance as it is the seat of power. Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting again, aiming to retain the constituency he has represented for three consecutive terms. Kejriwal’s commanding victory in 2020, where he secured a margin of 21,687 votes, showcases his popularity. However, he faces tough opponents: BJP’s Parvesh Verma, known for his aggressive campaigning, and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit, who carries the legacy of the Dikshit family. Kejriwal’s reliance on welfare initiatives like free electricity, water, and allowances for women will be tested against his rivals’ criticisms and promises.

Malviya Nagar

A key urban constituency, Malviya Nagar has been dominated by AAP’s Somnath Bharti, who has consistently secured over 50 per cent of the vote share in the last three elections. Bharti’s grassroots connect and focus on local development has helped him maintain his hold. However, his challengers — BJP’s Satish Upadhyay, a seasoned politician, and Congress’ Jitendra Kumar Kochar — are campaigning vigorously to disrupt AAP’s dominance.

Ballimaran

Known for its significant Muslim population, Ballimaran has historically been a stronghold for Muslim leaders. AAP’s Imran Hussain is seeking re-election, banking on his robust grassroots network and constituency-focused efforts. His main competitors are Congress veteran Haroon Yusuf, a familiar name in Delhi’s politics, and BJP’s Kamal Bagri, who is attempting to consolidate the non-Muslim vote. This contest will hinge on community outreach and local alliances.

Rohini

Rohini is notorious for close electoral battles, with margins as narrow as 5,000 votes in previous contests. BJP’s Vijender Gupta, a two-time winner, is once again in the fray. Gupta’s victory margin in 2020 was 12,000 votes, but he faces a formidable challenge from AAP’s Pradeep Mittal. The BJP hopes to leverage Gupta’s experience, while AAP is focusing on welfare initiatives and door-to-door campaigns to narrow the gap.

Shakur Basti

A high-profile constituency, Shakur Basti is witnessing a contest between AAP’s Satyendar Jain and BJP’s Karnail Singh. Jain, a prominent AAP leader and minister, is emphasising his achievements in health and infrastructure. Meanwhile, Singh, associated with BJP’s temple cell, is trying to mobilise voters through religious and cultural appeals.

Patparganj

Patparganj has traditionally been an AAP bastion, represented by Manish Sisodia for the past three terms. However, with Sisodia opting for Jangpura this time, AAP has fielded Awadh Ojha, a teacher-turned-politician. He is up against BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress’ Anil Chaudhary. The constituency’s history of alternating loyalties between Congress and AAP makes this contest a critical indicator of voter sentiment.

Kalkaji

Kalkaji is shaping up to be a fierce three-way contest. AAP’s sitting CM Atishi Singh, known for her education and development reforms, is facing Congress’ Alka Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. With over 190,000 voters, this constituency is a litmus test for AAP’s governance model against BJP and Congress’ traditional voter bases.

Jangpura

In Jangpura, AAP has fielded Manish Sisodia, who is making his debut in this constituency. He faces Tarvinder Singh Marwah from Congress and Farhad Suri, both experienced candidates. This move by Aam Aadmi Party to rotate candidates aims to counter anti-incumbency but also raises questions about whether Sisodia can replicate the 15,000-vote margin achieved by his predecessor.

Okhla

A diverse and politically significant constituency, Okhla is represented by AAP’s Amanatullah Khan, who is seeking his third term. Khan’s landslide victories in 2015 and 2020, with over 60,000-vote margins, have established him as a formidable candidate. His main rival is Congress’ Ariba Khan, who is working to re-establish Congress’ influence in the area. Okhla’s demographics and Khan’s track record make this a constituency to watch closely.