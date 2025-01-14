Is LJP planning to contest Delhi polls? This is what Chirag Paswan says

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday announced that his party, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ram Vilas), plans to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections next month.

Paswan said that LJP (Ram Vilas) will focus on contesting seats that will bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -led Nationalist Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Delhi.

“Lok Janshakti Party's (Ram Vilas) policy is to strengthen the (NDA) alliance and to contest elections on only those seats where victory will strengthen the alliance (NDA). Like Jharkhand, in Delhi elections, winnability will also matter more than the numbers,” he said.

“We will contest only those seats where the candidates of LJP (Ram Vilas) have a stronghold. We will not compromise with our strike rate by contesting additional seats. We will contest on seats which would allow us to win,” Paswan told reporters.

'Delhi fed up with Kejriwal', says Paswan

Paswan also launched a scathing attack on former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal , accusing him of insulting people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He said that Delhi's voters will remember this as they cast their ballots, predicting that the BJP-led NDA would form the next government.

“People in Delhi are fed up with Kejriwal and AAP's false promises... especially the people from Bihar and eastern UP (Purvanchal). Kejriwal insulted the people of Bihar by calling them 'fake'. Just to win elections, he labelled people from UP and Bihar as 'fake' voters. Delhi will vote with this in mind, and the BJP-led NDA will form the government,” Paswan said.

The BJP has named candidates for 59 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. Reports suggest that the party may reserve a few of the remaining 11 seats for NDA allies like JD(U) and Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas).

Also Read

In the 2020 assembly elections, the AAP dominated by securing 62 out of the 70 seats, while the BJP won only eight. The Congress, which had held power in Delhi for 15 years, has not won any seats in the past two elections.

Delhi Assembly elections 2025

Date of issue of gazette notification: January 10

Last date of nominations: January 17

Date for scrutiny of nominations: January 18

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: January 20

Date of poll: February 5

Date of counting: February 8

Date before which election shall be completed: February 10

(With agency inputs)