Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi elections LIVE updates: 'Dirty politics,' says AAP on 'Punjab govt' registered vehicle row
LiveNew Update

Delhi elections LIVE updates: 'Dirty politics,' says AAP on 'Punjab govt' registered vehicle row

Delhi Assembly elections news updates: Catch all the major news developments related to the Delhi elections here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting in support of party candidate Gaurav Sharma ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 1:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Police registered a case after a vehicle labelled "Punjab government" was on Wednesday intercepted with cash, liquor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pamphlets, an official said.
 
The vehicle bearing a Punjab number plate was caught by the Flying Squad team in the New Delhi district, the official said. The Flying Squad attends to all Model Code of Conduct violations and all complaints related to liquor, arms and cash used for elections.
 
The Punjab government dismissed claims that it owned the car intercepted in Delhi. The vehicle's number plate was forged and fake as it can be tracked to a different car not owned by the Punjab government, it said. The AAP, too, released a statement, saying the car seizure was a "planted stunt, poorly executed and utterly bogus".
  Over 500 cases of alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct have been registered so far ahead of the assembly elections in the national capital, an official said on Thursday. The cases were registered between January 7, when the model code came into effect, and January 22. A total of 17,879 people were arrested under various provisions, including the Excise Act, during this period, according to a statement. Ahead of the polls, the city police has intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and conducted crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor and drugs.

Key Events

1:24 PM

CEC eyeing post-retirement plans,' says Kejriwal after EC notice

1:22 PM

Arvind Kejriwal dares Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to drink Yamuna water

12:52 PM

Do not mix issue of increased ammonia in Yamuna with poisoning charge: EC to Kejriwal

12:16 PM

'Provide factual evidence': EC to Kejriwal on Yamuna poisoning claim

11:16 AM

Dirty politics: AAP on recovery of cash, liquor from 'Punjab government' labelled vehicle

1:24 PM

CEC eyeing post-retirement plans,' says Kejriwal after EC notice

"I want to tell the ECI with full respect — openly distributing money in Delhi is invisible to them, but they are engaging in politics. Why? Because Rajeev Kumar wants a post-retirement job. I want to tell him—history will never forgive him. I don’t think the Election Commission has ever been ruined so much. I know they will put me in jail within two days. Let them. I am not afraid. The country has never seen elections like this before," AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said.
 

1:22 PM

Arvind Kejriwal dares Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to drink Yamuna water

"This is 7 PPM ammonia water, with chlorine mixed in. BJP and Congress have joined hands, putting Delhiites’ health at risk. Sanjay Singh will deliver these bottles to the BJP headquarters for Amit Shah, Virendra Sachdeva, Nayab Singh Saini, and also one for Rahul Gandhi. If they have the courage, they should drink this water in a press conference and show us,” says Arvind Kejriwal.

12:52 PM

Do not mix issue of increased ammonia in Yamuna with poisoning charge: EC to Kejriwal

The Election Commission on Thursday asked AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal not to mix the issue of increased ammonia in Yamuna with his allegation of river poisoning, and gave him a fresh opportunity to explain his charges against the Haryana government. Not satisfied with his reply, the EC asked him to provide factual evidence with specific and pointed response to type, quantity, nature and manner of poisoning of Yamuna.

12:16 PM

'Provide factual evidence': EC to Kejriwal on Yamuna poisoning claim

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a strong response to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, cautioning him against conflating the issue of increased ammonia levels in the Yamuna with his serious allegations of mass poisoning, which he equated to an act of war between two nations.  The poll body has asked Kejriwal to substantiate his claims with specific evidence, failing which action may be taken against him for promoting disharmony, inciting enmity between groups, and creating public unrest.  

11:16 AM

Dirty politics: AAP on recovery of cash, liquor from 'Punjab government' labelled vehicle

A day after Delhi Police seized cash and liquor from a car with 'Punjab government' sticker, the AAP alleged it was part of the BJP's "dirty politics" to defame it and its government in Punjab. Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh demanded that the Election Commission take cognisance of the matter and ensure action against those behind the "conspiracy".
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :AAPBJPCongressDelhi Assembly ElectionsDelhi Assembly

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News