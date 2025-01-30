Delhi elections LIVE updates: 'Dirty politics,' says AAP on 'Punjab govt' registered vehicle row

Delhi Police registered a case after a vehicle labelled "Punjab government" was on Wednesday intercepted with cash, liquor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pamphlets, an official said.

The vehicle bearing a Punjab number plate was caught by the Flying Squad team in the New Delhi district, the official said. The Flying Squad attends to all Model Code of Conduct violations and all complaints related to liquor, arms and cash used for elections.

The Punjab government dismissed claims that it owned the car intercepted in Delhi. The vehicle's number plate was forged and fake as it can be tracked to a different car not owned by the Punjab government, it said. The AAP, too, released a statement, saying the car seizure was a "planted stunt, poorly executed and utterly bogus".

Over 500 cases of alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct have been registered so far ahead of the assembly elections in the national capital, an official said on Thursday. The cases were registered between January 7, when the model code came into effect, and January 22. A total of 17,879 people were arrested under various provisions, including the Excise Act, during this period, according to a statement. Ahead of the polls, the city police has intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and conducted crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor and drugs.