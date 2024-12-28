Delhi elections: NCP names 11 candidates, fields Mulayam Singh from Badli

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday announced its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Among the notable candidates, Mulayam Singh will contest from Badli against Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav. Other candidates include Ratan Tyagi from Burari, Khalid Ur Rehman from Chandni Chowk, Mohammad Harun from Balli Maran, and Imran Saifi from Okhla. Narender Tanwar is set to contest from Chhatarpur, Namaha from Laxmi Nagar, Jagdish Bhagat from Gokulpuri, Khem Chand from Mangolpuri, Rajesh Lohiya from Seemapuri, and Qamar Ahmad from Sangam Vihar.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in February next year. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already declared candidates for all 70 seats, the Congress has announced 47 candidates so far.

Election Commission meets political parties

In preparation for the upcoming elections, the Election Commission held a meeting with representatives of various political parties in central Delhi. The meeting was attended by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha, and party leader Jasmin Shah. According to an official, the half-hour session addressed multiple election-related matters. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also assessed the poll readiness for the upcoming elections.

"CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sandhu review poll preparedness for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. A meeting with enforcement agencies is currently underway. Earlier in the day, the commission met representatives of the political parties," the Election Commission said.

The current term of the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly will conclude on February 23, 2025.

Delhi LG orders probe

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered an investigation into allegations against AAP’s welfare schemes ahead of the state Assembly elections. Complaints by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit claim fraudulent data collection under AAP's Mahila Samman Yojana, presence of Punjab intelligence near Congress leaders’ homes, and cash transfers from Punjab to Delhi.

However, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal dismissed the need for an investigation, stating these were merely electoral promises, not operational schemes. (With agency inputs)