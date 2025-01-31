Kejriwal responds to EC notice on Yamuna water controversy, submits report

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal submitted his reply to the Election Commission (EC) on Friday regarding his recent remarks about the contamination of Yamuna water. The EC had earlier issued a notice to Kejriwal, asking him to explain his statement by 11 am on Friday.

Accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal visited the EC office in New Delhi. In his written response, he clarified that his comments about the Yamuna being “poisoned” referred to the dangerously high levels of ammonia in the water supplied to Delhi from Haryana.

Kejriwal emphasised that the ammonia levels had peaked at 7 parts per million (ppm) in January, posing a serious threat to public health. He also recounted multiple attempts to engage with Haryana’s chief minister for a resolution, but he claimed no action was taken. He accused the Haryana government of deliberately allowing the contamination to influence the elections by creating a water crisis in Delhi.

AAP chief Accuses EC of targeting the party

Before heading to the EC office, Kejriwal told reporters that the tone of the second notice suggested the EC had already made up its mind about taking action. He accused the poll body of “shooting the messenger” instead of addressing the real issue.

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led Haryana government had deliberately contaminated Delhi’s water supply with ammonia to create a crisis and tarnish AAP’s image ahead of elections. He, however, assured Delhi residents that ammonia levels had now dropped from 7 ppm to 2.1 ppm.

“If no action is taken against the Haryana government and the BJP leaders involved in corrupt practices, it will be amply clear to everyone that the CEC keeps the interest of the ruling party over public interest. Unfortunately, I can't be expected to be silent on this and tow this line out of fear or expectations of favour. My only concern is the health and safety of the people of Delhi and I will fight for the protection of our democratic principles. Whatever illegal punishment you may wish to impose on me under the instruction of the BJP is a small price to pay for it, and I welcome it with open arms,” Kejriwal told reporters.

Kejriwal accuses EC of bias

On Thursday, Kejriwal also accused the EC and its Chief Election Commissioner of political bias, stating that the water crisis was real and needed urgent attention. The EC had issued two notices to him over his claim that the BJP government was trying to commit a “genocide” by poisoning Delhi’s water.

Kejriwal, who is contesting the upcoming Delhi elections from the New Delhi seat, defended his remarks, saying he had prevented a major water crisis from unfolding. The EC, however, has asked him to provide details of the engineers, locations, and methods used by Delhi Jal Board staff to detect the contamination. If he fails to do so, the Commission may take further action.