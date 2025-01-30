'Provide factual evidence': EC to Kejriwal on Yamuna poisoning claim

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a strong response to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, cautioning him against conflating the issue of increased ammonia levels in the Yamuna with his serious allegations of mass poisoning, which he equated to an act of war between two nations.

The poll body has asked Kejriwal to substantiate his claims with specific evidence, failing which action may be taken against him for promoting disharmony, inciting enmity between groups, and creating public unrest.

The ECI has given Kejriwal another chance to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him. Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal had defended his remarks , stating that he was fulfilling his public duty by highlighting the “severe toxicity and contamination” of raw water supplied from BJP-ruled Haryana.

The Commission has also demanded that he provide factual proof to support his claim that the Yamuna has been deliberately poisoned. He has been asked to submit specific details on the type, quantity, and nature of the alleged poison, the method and location of its detection, and the identities of the Delhi Jal Board engineers who uncovered it. The deadline for this submission is set for tomorrow at 11 am. If Kejriwal fails to comply, the Commission will take an appropriate decision on the matter.

The ECI also emphasised that ensuring the availability of clean and sufficient water is a governance issue, and all governments must work towards this goal at all times. It reiterated that it sees no reason for anyone to dispute this fundamental position. The Commission made it clear that it will not serve as an arbitrator on long-standing water-sharing and pollution issues, especially during the election period, as these matters fall under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

The controversy stems from Kejriwal’s claim that the Yamuna has been intentionally poisoned , an allegation that has triggered strong political reactions. While the Delhi government has raised concerns over rising ammonia levels in the river, Kejriwal’s assertion that this is a deliberate act of mass poisoning has escalated tensions. His remarks have drawn criticism from the BJP and Congress, which has accused him of spreading fear and misinformation.

(With ANI inputs)