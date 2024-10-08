Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda wins Garhi Sampla-Kiloi by 71,465 votes

Despite the Indian National Congress trailing behind the BJP in the Haryana assembly election, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda won by a margin of 71,465 votes from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency on Tuesday. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), he defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manju. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Congress leader Aditya Surjewala also won Kaithal assembly seat by 8124 votes. His supporters celebrated at his residence as he led over BJP's Leela Ram in the constituency. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini thanked the people of Haryana after BJP edged towards a hat-trick in the Haryana assembly.

Speaking to media persons, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said, "I want to thank the 2.80 crore people of Haryana for putting a stamp on the works of BJP for the third time. All this is only because of PM Modi. Under his leadership, we are moving forward. He spoke to me and gave his blessings."

"I had faith that the poor, farmers and the youth of Haryana would bless me," he said.

Earlier today, Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat emerged victorious in Julana Assembly Constituency in Haryana as she defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Yogesh Kumar as per the Election Commission of India. The former wrestler defeated her rival with a margin of 5761 votes.

Congress has voiced concerns about discrepancies in the vote count data shown by the Election Commission.

Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, had earlier in the day alleged that there is a slowing down in uploading up-to-date trends in the Haryana Assembly election's vote counting on the Election Commission website.

In its official reply, the Election Commission of India (ECI) dismissed these concerns, stating that the counting of votes is being conducted as per Rule 60 of the Conduct of Election Rules.

"With reference to your today's Memorandum regarding the slowdown in updating the results of Haryana on the ECI Website, it is reiterated that the entire counting process in Haryana and J-K is unfolding in the presence of candidates, observers, and micro-observers as per the Statutory scheme. There is nothing on record to substantiate your ill-founded allegation of the slowdown in updating of results. Your Memorandum also does not bring out any contrary facts as to the delay at any of the constituencies in Haryana or J-K," said ECI in its response to Ramesh's memorandum.