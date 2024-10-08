J&K polls: Lal Singh suffers another defeat in Basholi after LS elections

Veteran Congress leader Choudhary Lal Singh was defeated on Tuesday by BJP candidate Darshan Kumar in his traditional stronghold of the Basholi seat in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

According to the Election Commission (EC) website, 66-year-old Lal Singh secured 15,840 votes but lost to Kumar by a margin of 16,034 votes. Kumar, who maintained a lead from the outset, garnered 31,874 votes.

BSP candidate Pankaj Kumar and PDP candidate Yoginder Singh each received 368 votes and forfeited their security deposits.

"We were confident about winning the seat and contributing to the party's majority. Voters supported our agenda of development and peace. I express my gratitude to the people of my constituency. I humbly bow before them," Kumar told reporters after his victory was declared.