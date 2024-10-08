Mehbooba Mufti's PDP faces worst-ever poll results amid Congress-NC lead

The Election Commission's recent trends indicate that the Congress-National Conference alliance has surpassed the majority mark in Jammu and Kashmir with 49 seats. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has mounted a strong challenge, Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) seems to be losing influence, even in its traditionally strong areas.

Iltija Mehbooba, daughter of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, conceded defeat in the Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency. Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri of the National Conference leads with 33,299 votes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As of 2 pm on Tuesday, the National Conference-Congress alliance is leading in 49 constituencies, while the BJP is ahead in 29. The PDP has secured one seat and is leading in only three.

Vote counting is still ongoing in most of the 90 constituencies, with several rounds yet to be completed.

J&K elections: Mehbooba Mufti's PDP leads in constituencies:

1. Pulwama

Waheed Ur Rehman Para has won the Pulwama seat by 8,148 votes, defeating Khalil Band of the National Conference. Para secured 24,716 votes in the J&K Assembly elections

2. Kupwara

In Kupwara, former Rajya Sabha member and PDP candidate Mohammad Fayaz leads by 9,797 votes over National Conference provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani. People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone, contesting from both Kupwara and Handwara, is in third place.

3. Tral

In Tral, PDP's Rafiq Ahmad Naik is ahead by 460 votes over Congress candidate Surinder Singh.

4. Devsar

However, PDP's Mohammad Sartaj Madni is trailing behind by a narrow vote margin of 840 votes. National Conference's Feroze Ahmad is leading Devsar and has received 18, 230.

J&K elections: AAP secures win in Doda

Mehraj Malik of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who made history with the party's first win in Jammu and Kashmir's local body elections in December 2020, won the Doda legislative seat with a margin of 4,538 votes. This development comes amid the ongoing vote count for Jammu and Kashmir's first Assembly elections in a decade.

According to Election Commission data as of 4:15 pm, Malik held a lead of nearly 5,000 votes over Gajay Singh Rana of the BJP, and was ahead of the National Conference’s Khalid Najib Suharwardy by around 10,000 votes.