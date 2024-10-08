Haryana Assembly Election results LIVE: BJP's hat-trick or return for Congress? Counting begins soon

The counting of votes for the much-anticipated 2024 Haryana Assembly elections
is set to take place on October 8, 2024. This election is significant as it follows the recent Lok Sabha elections, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress emerged as key players in the state's political landscape. According to official reports, the counting process will commence at 8 am, with election officials and party representatives expected to arrive at the counting centres by 5 am. Polling officials will undergo briefings and take their designated positions at the counting tables by 6 am to ensure a smooth and transparent process. Initial trends from the counting process are expected by midday, offering early insights into the election outcomes. However, a clearer picture is likely to emerge by late afternoon, with final results for each constituency expected shortly after the vote count is completed. The declaration of results will be crucial in determining the political dynamics of Haryana for the upcoming term. The 2024 Haryana Assembly elections have witnessed fierce competition, primarily between the ruling BJP and the Congress. The BJP, which has been in power, faces considerable anti-incumbency sentiments among the electorate, driven by various socio-economic issues and public grievances. Conversely, the Congress party is striving to reclaim its position, leveraging public dissatisfaction with the current government.
The Congress party may return to power in Haryana after a 10-year drought, unseating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly elections, exit polls showed on Saturday. According to Bhaskar Reporters’ Poll survey, the Congress is likely to win around 44-54 seats in Haryana, while the BJP may be limited to 19-29 seats. Meanwhile, regional players Jannayak Janta Party and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) may face extinction from the political landscape of Haryana with the exception of a couple of seats, the polls showed.
Former Congress Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda is the frontrunner for the CM post, but party leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala have also expressed their interest in the race. Meanwhile, the BJP has confirmed that incumbent CM Nayab Singh Saini will continue if the party wins. Emphasising the security measures implemented by the Election Commission, Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal on Monday informed that a robust three-tier security cordon has been established to safeguard Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The Deputy Commissioner stated that the EVMs have been stored in four strong rooms within Kurukshetra University, which are under constant surveillance.