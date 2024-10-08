Haryana Assembly Election results LIVE: BJP's hat-trick or return for Congress? Counting begins soon

The Congress party may return to power in Haryana after a 10-year drought, unseating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly elections, exit polls showed on Saturday. According to Bhaskar Reporters’ Poll survey, the Congress is likely to win around 44-54 seats in Haryana, while the BJP may be limited to 19-29 seats. Meanwhile, regional players Jannayak Janta Party and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) may face extinction from the political landscape of Haryana with the exception of a couple of seats, the polls showed.

Former Congress Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda is the frontrunner for the CM post, but party leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala have also expressed their interest in the race. Meanwhile, the BJP has confirmed that incumbent CM Nayab Singh Saini will continue if the party wins. Emphasising the security measures implemented by the Election Commission, Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal on Monday informed that a robust three-tier security cordon has been established to safeguard Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The Deputy Commissioner stated that the EVMs have been stored in four strong rooms within Kurukshetra University, which are under constant surveillance.