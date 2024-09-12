Haryana Assembly polls: AAP releases sixth list of 19 candidates. Updates

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released its sixth batch of 19 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. This announcement brings the total number of declared candidates to 89. With Haryana's Assembly consisting of 90 constituencies, only one candidate remains to be announced.

The party had previously engaged in seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress, but these discussions did not result in a formal agreement. The latest list includes OP Gujjar for Kalka, Prem Garg for Panchkula, Ketan Sharma for Ambala City, and Gurtej Singh for Mulana. Earlier in the week, the AAP had announced its fifth list of nine candidates and its fourth list of 21 candidates. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Haryana polls: Congress releases list of two candidates

The Congress on Thursday announced its fifth list of two candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. This announcement brings the total number of candidates declared by the party to 88 out of the 90 assembly seats. For the remaining two seats, the Congress will back its coalition partners.

The candidates announced in the fifth list are Naresh Selwal, who will run from Uklana, and Jasbir Singh (Jessi Petwar) from Narnaund. Earlier, the party released a list of five candidates late Wednesday. The candidates for this list include Parimal Pari for Ambala Cantt, Sachin Kundu for Panipat Rural, Satbir Dublain for Narwana (SC), Sarva Mitra Kamboj for Rania, and Rohit Nagar for Tigaon.

Haryana Assembly elections: AAP leader Loveleen Tuteja Lovely joins Congress

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections , Loveleen Tuteja Lovely, a leader from AAP, officially joined the Congress party on Thursday. The event took place in Rohtak, with Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the Leader of the Opposition in Haryana, in attendance.

After joining the party, the former AAP leader said, "The dream of a prosperous Haryana that Bhupinder Singh Hooda fulfilled for the people of Haryana is now once again desired by the state. Every Haryanvi envisions a progressive Haryana, and it is certain that Congress is set to form the government in Haryana."

Haryana elections: JJP-Aazad Samaj Party releases list

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Azad Samaj Party (ASP) alliance has released its sixth list of 13 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. This list features nine JJP candidates and four from ASP.

More From This Section

JJP’s nominees include Jitendra Royal for Karnal, Ravindra Minna for Panipat City, Ramesh Khatak for Kharkhoda, Santosh Danoda for Narwana, Rohtash Kandul for Uklana, Yogesh Gautam for Narnaund, Alka Arya for Loharu, Engineer Omprakash for Nangal Chaudhary, and Parwinder Singh for Badkhal.

Meanwhile, the ASP has fielded Jugunu Mehra from Bhiwani, Balwan Singh from Bahadurgarh, Shashi Kumar from Mahendragarh, and Surendra Yadav from Badshahpur.

Haryana elections update: Arvind Kejriwal's wife on AAP star campaigner list

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) prepares to contest all 90 seats in Haryana, it announced its list of 40 star campaigners, led by party chief Arvind Kejriwal. His wife, Sunita Kejriwal, is listed second, surpassing former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is placed third, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann following.

Sunita Kejriwal had previously held the second spot on the star campaigners' list during the Lok Sabha elections, when Sisodia was imprisoned.