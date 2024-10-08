As the vote counting progresses, Haryana politics is witnessing a fierce contest, with Congress taking an early lead over the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the race for the state’s 90 Assembly seats. As the fate of 1,031 candidates was sealed on October 5, the Election Commission trend indicated that Congress made significant gains over the BJP in the initial stages of counting.

In a nail-biting contest, the BJP and Congress were locked in a see-saw battle throughout the morning. By 10 am on Tuesday, trends from the Election Commission website showed the BJP leading in 43 seats while the Congress held 34. This marked a shift, as Congress had initially surged ahead when vote counting began at 8 am. The tight race has captivated political observers, as both parties vie for dominance in one of India’s key states.

Vote counting commenced at 93 centres across 22 districts in Haryana, with security tightened to ensure a smooth process. While the BJP is striving for a third consecutive term, banking on its ‘double-engine’ government, Congress, led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rahul Gandhi, is hoping to return to power after a decade-long absence.

Race to victory heats up

As trends continued to emerge, the BJP made quick comeback, taking the lead in 31 seats, while the Congress maintained an in 38 constituencies.

