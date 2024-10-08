Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Haryana elections 2024: Complete list of winners for 90 Assembly seats

Haryana Assembly election results 2024: Congress took an early lead, but the BJP quickly rallied, setting the stage for a suspenseful day

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
As the vote counting progresses, Haryana politics is witnessing a fierce contest, with Congress taking an early lead over the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the race for the state’s 90 Assembly seats. As the fate of 1,031 candidates was sealed on October 5, the Election Commission trend indicated that Congress made significant gains over the BJP in the initial stages of counting.

In a nail-biting contest, the BJP and Congress were locked in a see-saw battle throughout the morning. By 10 am on Tuesday, trends from the Election Commission website showed the BJP leading in 43 seats while the Congress held 34. This marked a shift, as Congress had initially surged ahead when vote counting began at 8 am. The tight race has captivated political observers, as both parties vie for dominance in one of India’s key states.

Vote counting commenced at 93 centres across 22 districts in Haryana, with security tightened to ensure a smooth process. While the BJP is striving for a third consecutive term, banking on its ‘double-engine’ government, Congress, led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rahul Gandhi, is hoping to return to power after a decade-long absence.

Haryana election results 2024

Race to victory heats up


As trends continued to emerge, the BJP made quick comeback, taking the lead in 31 seats, while the Congress maintained an in 38 constituencies. 

Here is the complete list of winners:

  • Aftab Ahmed (Congress) – Nuh
  • Mohammad Ilyas (Congress) – Punahana
  • Shishpal Keharwala (Congress) – Kalanwali
  • Pawan Kharkhoda (BJP) – Kharkhauda
  • Ranbir Gangwa (BJP) – Barwala
  • Vinod Bhayana (BJP) – Hansi
  • Mamman Khan (Congress) – Firozepur Jhirka
  • Nikhil Madaan (BJP) – Sonipat
First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

