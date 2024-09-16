Haryana, J-K polls LIVE: Situation of BJP in Haryana is worrisome, says Cong leader Birender Singh

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Chaudhary Birender Singh said the situation of the BJP is worrisome in the Haryana Assembly elections. Singh stated that the BJP's situation in Haryana is concerning, and their strategy of utilizing Prime Minister Modi's appearances throughout the state would be ineffective, as voters have already made their decisions.
The Haryana Assembly elections, for its 90 seats, are scheduled for October 5, with vote counting to take place on October 8.
Regarding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail, Singh downplayed its significance, noting that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has minimal influence in Haryana. He mentioned AAP's previous alliance with Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, which did not yield favorable results.
On Sunday, Kejriwal announced his intention to resign as Chief Minister in two days, vowing not to resume the position until Delhi's citizens declare him "honest." He suggested that a public vote in his favor would serve as a testament to his integrity, and mentioned the possibility of requesting early elections in Delhi, coinciding with Maharashtra's polls. In a separate development, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda characterized the upcoming Haryana Assembly election as a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP, implying a two-party race.
After senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Vij staked claim for the position of the Chief Minister ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the BJP was a party of dictatorship and that democracy had long gone from the party. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Cheema said that the BJP had always kept the people who have won the most time at the back and had those candidates the Chief Minister who have won just once.
'No democracy in BJP,' says Punjab Minister Cheema as Anil Vij stakes claim for CM post
After senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Vij staked claim for the position of the Chief Minister ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the BJP was a party of dictatorship and that democracy had long gone from the party.
"I can understand that inside the BJP there is no democracy. For selecting the Chief Minister or giving the ticket, there is no democracy in the BJP. They have always kept candidates who have won the most at the back and have made those candidates Chief Ministers who have won just once. It is a party of dictatorship, and democracy has long gone," Cheema said.
12:16 PM
Haryana Assembly elections: Congress coming to power in Haryana, says Hooda; asks criminals to leave state
Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the Congress will form the next government in Haryana and warned criminals to either give up crime or leave the state before October 8, the day poll results will be out. "A Congress government is going to be formed in the state on October 8. Before that, either stop your criminal activities or leave Haryana," Hooda said in a warning to the criminals of the state.
12:15 PM
Engineer Rashid's AIP, ex-JEI members join hands for J-K Assembly polls
The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) headed by Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer and former members of Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) have come together in a strategic alliance for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. "A joint meeting was held today in which the AIP delegation was led by AIP Supremo and chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, while the JEI delegation was led by Ghulam Qadir Wani. Prominent JEI members participated in the discussions," the AIP said in a statement.
11:18 AM
Situation of BJP in Haryana is worrisome, says Cong leader Birender Singh
Former Union Minister and Congress leader Chaudhary Birender Singh said the situation of the BJP is worrisome in the Haryana Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary Birender Singh said, "The situation of the BJP is worrisome in the Haryana Assembly elections, and the BJP is trying to make sure that PM Modi is taken all around Haryana. But it won't make any impact as the public has already made up their minds." Voting for Haryana's 90-member legislative assembly will take place on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.