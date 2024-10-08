Win of BJP in J-K would be historic, says BJP national spokesperson

Ahead of the counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Tuesday said that the results of the elections would clear the formation of a pro-development government in Jammu and Kashmir and further added that the win of BJP would be a historic win in the state. Speaking to ANI, Bhandari said "The results of the elections would form a pro-development state in Jammu and Kashmir. The win of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir would be a historic win. We are very confident of winning in Haryana as well. Internal feedbacks have indicated that BJP would make a clear win in Haryana." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Further, he added that although the professional integrity of election polls are respected, however internal feedback also tells a lot.

"I respect the professional integrity of the election polls, but the internal feedback of the polls also tell a lot. In Chhattisgarh as we all know, BJP won despite what the election polls showed. In Haryana as well, if you see, BJP has been the longest serving government.

Bhandari also said that the different statements from the people represented their lack of confidence.

"The different statements that we are receiving from the parties show that they are not confident. Mehbooba Mufti had already lost previously and they have already been rejected by the people. We are 100 percent sure BJP will form the government in Jammu and Kashmir too," Bhandari added.

Earlier today, Suraj Singh Parihar, an independent candidate from Jammu Kashmir said that the zeal among the people was very high.

"The zeal among people is very high. This democratic process has reached the final moments of its final stage. Counting will be held today. Voters must be waiting eagerly," Parihar told ANI.