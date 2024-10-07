J&K Assembly election 2024: When and where to catch the results live

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election results 2024: The much-awaited Assembly elections 2024 results for Jammu and Kashmir are set to be declared on October 8. The vote-counting process will begin at 8 am, with election officials and party representatives expected to arrive at the counting centres by 5 am.

The initial phase of counting will involve postal ballots, designated for groups such as individuals with disabilities, security personnel, and essential government service employees. Following this, votes cast via Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be tallied.

Jammu and Kashmir elections: When to expect results

While early trends are likely to emerge by midday, a clearer picture of the election outcome will become apparent by late afternoon. Under India’s first-past-the-post electoral system, the candidate with the highest number of votes in each constituency will be declared the winner once the counting is completed.

Jammu and Kashmir elections: Where to watch the results



The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections were conducted in three phases. Voter turnout was strong, with 61.38 per cent recorded in the first phase on September 18, 57.31 per cent in the second phase on September 25, and 65.48 per cent in the final phase on October 1.

To stay updated on the results, viewers can follow Business Standard for live updates on October 8.

What did the exit polls for Jammu & Kashmir elections say?



Ahead of the official results, exit polls have indicated a competitive race. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains hopeful of securing a strong mandate, though several exit polls suggest the Congress-NC (National Conference) alliance may have the upper hand.

Here’s what the J&K exit polls predicted



- Dainik Bhaskar exit poll: The NC-Congress combine is projected to secure 35-40 seats, with the BJP winning 20-25 seats. Independent candidates may outperform the PDP (People’s Democratic Party), which is expected to win 4-7 seats.

- Gulistan exit poll: The NC-Congress alliance is forecasted to win 31-36 seats, while the BJP is predicted to secure 28-30 seats. Independent candidates could emerge as kingmakers with 19-23 seats, while the PDP may garner 5-7 seats.

- C-Voter poll: The NC-Congress coalition is expected to secure 30-48 seats, while the BJP is forecasted to win 27-32 seats. The PDP is projected to win 6-12 seats, with independents likely securing 6-11 seats.

- People’s Pulse poll: The NC-Congress alliance is predicted to win 46-50 seats, while the BJP is likely to secure 23-27 seats.

As Jammu and Kashmir prepares for its first Assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370, the results on October 8 will play a crucial role in shaping the political future of the region. With high voter turnout and competitive exit poll predictions, the final outcome remains highly anticipated.