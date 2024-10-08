Amid speculation over possible permutations and combinations for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday express hope for positive outcome. "Here's wishing all my colleagues and allies the very best of luck for today. We fought the good fight & now, InshaAllah, the results will reflect that." he said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Earlier on Monday, Omar Abdullah said that PDP has not offered support and called for putting end to all speculations till the results are out. ALSO READ: Party will win 30-35 seats: J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina ahead of counting He was commenting on his father Farooq Abdullah's remarks that the National Conference-Congress alliance will take support of PDP even if it does not need it as "we have to go ahead together".

"They haven't extended support, they haven't offered support and we don't know what the voters have decided yet, so I really wish we could put a lid on all this premature speculation for the next 24 hours," Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.

The Election Commission of India said that an overall 63.88 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The poll panel said that a voter turn of 69.69 percent was recorded in the third phase held on October 1.

Phase-1 and Phase-2 saw polling percentages of 61.38 percent and 57.31 percent, respectively. The three-phase assembly elections concluded peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1. These were the first assembly polls held in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Congress, partners in the INDIA alliance, jointly contested the assembly elections while the PDP and BJP fought the elections on their own.

The elections also saw a notable increase in voter turnout in areas historically associated with militancy and boycotting democratic processes. Polling percentages rose by 12.97% in the Pulwama Assembly constituency compared to the 2014 elections. Zainapora in Shopian saw a 9.52% increase, while Eidgah in Srinagar recorded a 9.16% rise, reflecting growing confidence in the electoral process.