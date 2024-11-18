Infiltrators turned parts of Jharkhand into illegal activity hubs: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched a strong attack on the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, saying under their patronage pockets of the state were converted into hubs of illegal activities by Rohingyas and Bangladesh infiltrators.

"After the election results on November 23, these infiltrators will be kicked out of Jharkhand, and the JMM-led coalition leaders who looted funds meant for the people will be held accountable," Adityanath declared.

He added, "Areas like Rajmahal and Sahibganj have become centres for illegal activities run by Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas. The JMM-led coalition leaders, who are their rahnuma' (protectors), will not be spared. Infiltrators will be expelled as soon as the NDA government is formed in Jharkhand." Addressing a poll rally at Rajmahal in Sahibganj, Adityanath urged the people to be wary of politicians who divide society along caste lines, calling them the "enemies of society and the country." The Uttar Pradesh CM also criticised the JMM-RJD-Congress alliance for undermining the vision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who dreamed of a prosperous Jharkhand.

Despite the state's rich natural resources, he pointed out that the people remain poor. Adityanath promised that, under an NDA government, at least 1.5 lakh youth would be provided jobs.

Referring to India's historical divisions, Adityanath said, "When Hindus were divided, they faced slavery and humiliation in Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura. Now, it's time for ek rahenge, safe rahenge, na batenge, na katenge' (Safe when united, we will not be wiped out if united)." He asserted that trends indicated the NDA would form the government in Jharkhand with over a two-thirds majority.

"Only a double-engine government, like in Uttar Pradesh, is the solution to issues like infiltration, cow slaughter, and atrocities against women in Jharkhand," Adityanath added.