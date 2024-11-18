Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Jharkhand Elections / News / Infiltrators turned parts of Jharkhand into illegal activity hubs: UP CM

Infiltrators turned parts of Jharkhand into illegal activity hubs: UP CM

Despite the state's rich natural resources, he pointed out that the people remain poor. Adityanath promised that, under an NDA government, at least 1.5 lakh youth would be provided jobs

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
He asserted that trends indicated the NDA would form the government in Jharkhand with over a two-thirds majority. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Rajmahal (Sahibganj)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched a strong attack on the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, saying under their patronage pockets of the state were converted into hubs of illegal activities by Rohingyas and Bangladesh infiltrators.

"After the election results on November 23, these infiltrators will be kicked out of Jharkhand, and the JMM-led coalition leaders who looted funds meant for the people will be held accountable," Adityanath declared.

He added, "Areas like Rajmahal and Sahibganj have become centres for illegal activities run by Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas. The JMM-led coalition leaders, who are their rahnuma' (protectors), will not be spared. Infiltrators will be expelled as soon as the NDA government is formed in Jharkhand."  Addressing a poll rally at Rajmahal in Sahibganj, Adityanath urged the people to be wary of politicians who divide society along caste lines, calling them the "enemies of society and the country."  The Uttar Pradesh CM also criticised the JMM-RJD-Congress alliance for undermining the vision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who dreamed of a prosperous Jharkhand.

Despite the state's rich natural resources, he pointed out that the people remain poor. Adityanath promised that, under an NDA government, at least 1.5 lakh youth would be provided jobs.

Referring to India's historical divisions, Adityanath said, "When Hindus were divided, they faced slavery and humiliation in Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura. Now, it's time for ek rahenge, safe rahenge, na batenge, na katenge' (Safe when united, we will not be wiped out if united)."  He asserted that trends indicated the NDA would form the government in Jharkhand with over a two-thirds majority.

"Only a double-engine government, like in Uttar Pradesh, is the solution to issues like infiltration, cow slaughter, and atrocities against women in Jharkhand," Adityanath added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jharkhand election is for poor, youth, and Hindu pride, says Himanta

Highlights: Entry of trucks into Delhi banned except those carrying essential goods from Mon 8 am

Intel report says Soren's govt gave shelter to Bangladeshis: JP Nadda

CPI (M) leader Brinda hits BJP, says turned Jharkhand into 'lootkhand'

Who is responsible for infiltration across border: Kharge slams BJP

Topics :Yogi AdityanathHemant SorenJharkhand Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story