Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early trends show NDA getting majority, leading in 43 seats

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: The results for the much anticipated Jharkhand Assembly elections will be announced today. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Earlier the voting had taken place across the state's 81 seats in two phases- on November 13, and November 20. The battle remains close between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc and the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, arrested and then released in the money laundering case, will look to return to his position after the results. The BJP will have to be select its CM face if they win the elections as the exit polls predicted as it continues facing pressure from the tribal groups. Jharkhand Assembly Results 2024: What did the exit poll say? Exit polls have projected a close competition, with most showing a win for the BJP-led alliance. However, at least one poll has forecast a victory for the alliance led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s JMM.

Meanwhile, the ruling JMM in Jharkhand wrote to the Election Commission on Friday night and demanded the suspension of internet services within 2 km radius of the counting centres, alleging that the BJP has deputed "highly qualified" electronic experts from other states. "We have come to know through reliable sources that the BJP has deputed highly qualified electronic experts from other states outside counting centres. This is a serious matter," JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya claimed in the letter to the Election Commission.