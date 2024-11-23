Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early trends show NDA getting majority, leading in 43 seats

Jharkhand Results Live: Trends out for all 81 seats, NDA above majority, leads at 46 seats
Trends of all 81 seats of the Jharkhand Assembly are out. BJP-headed NDA is over the majority mark, leading at 46 seats while JMM-led INDIA bloc trails behind with 32 seats, 3 seat to others.
9:43 AM
Jharkhand Results Live: BJP-led NDA getting majority in early trends, leading in 43 seats
Out of the trends of 79 seats coming out, BJP-headed NDA is getting majority, leading at 43 seats while JMM-led INDIA bloc trails behind with 35 seats, 1 seat to others.
9:23 AM
Jharkhand Results Live: Close contest with BJP-led NDA leading at 40 seats, INDIA bloc at 32
Out of the 71 seats whose vote counts are coming out, BJP-led NDA continues to lead at 40 seats while JMM-headed INDIA bloc has 32 seats.
9:01 AM
Jharkhand Results LIVE: NDA leads at 34 seats, INDIA bloc trails at 17
Vote counting has begun in Jharkhand for the Assembly election results. Out of the 51 seats whose vote counts are coming out, BJP-led NDA continues to lead at 34 seats while JMM-headed INDIA bloc has 17 seats.
8:35 AM
Jharkhand Results Live: Around 4-5 pm, we should be able to complete counting process, says electoral officer
8:30 AM
Jharkhand Results LIVE: Out of trends of 27 seats, NDA leads at 21, INDIA bloc trails with 6 leads
Out of the trends of 27 seats coming out, BJP-headed NDA is leading at 21 seats while JMM-led INDIA bloc trails behind with 6 seats.
8:23 AM
Jharkhand Results Live: Results will be in our favour, BJP to be reduced to 7-8 seats, says Rakesh Sinha
On counting for Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024, Congress leader Rakesh Sinha says, "The results will come in our favour. People have shown their support, love and blessings to the candidates of 'Mahaghathbandhan'. BJP will be reduced from 7-8 seats in Jharkhand. There will be no need for a resort. This soil of Jharkhand is very hard and the BJP has been constantly trying to demolish this soil through 'Operation Lotus', ED, Income Tax and CBI..."
8:10 AM
Jharkhand Results LIVE: NDA leads at 5 as Vote counting begins for all 81 seats
Vote counting has begun in Jharkhand for the Assembly election results. Out of the 8 seats whose vote counts are coming out, NDA continues to lead at 5 seats while INDIA bloc has 3 seats.
7:55 AM
Jharkhand Results Live: Party will decide, discuss CM face with MLAs, says BJP's Champai Soren
On CM face in Jharkhand, BJP candidate from Saraikela assembly constituency & former CM, Champai Soren says, "BJP is the largest party in the country. It will be decided by the party and then there will be a discussion between the MLAs..."
7:45 AM
Jharkhand Assembly Results Live: NDA to get more than 51 seats, sure of forming govt, says Babulal Marandi
On election results, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi says, "We are sure that we will form the govt with BJP led NDA will get more than 51 seats. People have voted for NDA as they are fed up with the current government's corruption..."
7:24 AM
Jharkhand Assembly Results Live: Officials gear up for counting votes
With the counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly polls set to commence in a few hours, officials at polling booths are fully prepared.
7:10 AM
Jharkhand Assembly Results 2024 Live: Results of the work we did is going to be out, says state Cong chief
Ahead of the counting of votes for Jharkhand Assemly Election 2024, former state Congress president Rajesh Thakur says, "A short while from now, trends will start coming in. From what I can understand, the results of the work we did is going to be out. The manner in which we worked for people, providing Old Pension Scheme for employees, waived off farm loans up to Rs 2 Lakhs, provided free electricity up to 200 units to the public. The stamp of approval by people on those schemes will reflect in the results."
7:07 AM
Jharkhand Assembly Results 2024 Live: This morning has brought ray of hope for the state, says BJP
Ahead of the counting of votes for Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo says, "This morning has brought a new ray of hope to Jharkhand. There is great excitement among people. The end of the dark night of corruption, atrocities on women, loot and corruption for 5 years is near. The fog over governance for 5 years can be seen clearing up. I think this morning is important for Jharkhand in several ways and when the sun sets, it will be a political sunset for Soren dynasty. NDA will form the Government by winning the highest number of seats in the history of Jharkhand."
7:01 AM
Jharkhand Assembly Results 2024 Live: JMM seeks suspension of internet near counting centres
Ruling JMM in Jharkhand wrote to the Election Commission on Friday night and demanded the suspension of internet services within 2 km radius of the counting centres, alleging that the BJP has deputed "highly qualified" electronic experts from other states. The JMM also demanded a ban on electronic gadgets near the counting centres.
7:00 AM
Jharkhand Assembly Results 2024 Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
Election Commission to begin counting votes for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly across 24 centres in the state today at 8 am.
Jharkhand Election Results 2024: The results for the much anticipated Jharkhand Assembly elections will be announced today. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Earlier the voting had taken place across the state's 81 seats in two phases- on November 13, and November 20. The battle remains close between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc and the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, arrested and then released in the money laundering case, will look to return to his position after the results. The BJP will have to be select its CM face if they win the elections as the exit polls predicted as it continues facing pressure from the tribal groups. Jharkhand Assembly Results 2024: What did the exit poll say? Exit polls have projected a close competition, with most showing a win for the BJP-led alliance. However, at least one poll has forecast a victory for the alliance led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s JMM.
Meanwhile, the ruling JMM in Jharkhand wrote to the Election Commission on Friday night and demanded the suspension of internet services within 2 km radius of the counting centres, alleging that the BJP has deputed "highly qualified" electronic experts from other states. "We have come to know through reliable sources that the BJP has deputed highly qualified electronic experts from other states outside counting centres. This is a serious matter," JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya claimed in the letter to the Election Commission.